'I Have A Wife And Daughter': Prince Narula Asks Fans To Stop Romanticising His Bond With Karishma Talwar

Prince Narula has asked fans to stop reading too much into his bond with his Splitsvilla connection, Karishma Talwar. The reality TV star, who is married to Yuvika Chaudhary, recently addressed the speculation surrounding their equation and reminded fans that he is happily married. His remarks come after some fans began romanticising their bond after Karishma's appearance on Roadies Rebirth.

In a note shared on his Instagram stories, Prince wrote, "Guys, it's a humble request. You guys wanna make edits about me, it's cool, but please remember that I have a wife and daughter. I'm a happily married man and I don't want my daughter to grow up and watch these meaningless edits."

Prince also addressed social media posts referring to Karishma as his ex-girlfriend. He clarified that the two were paired as a “connection” on Splitsvilla 8 but were never in an actual romantic relationship. "I've had a beautiful journey in the world of reality TV. The audience of Splitsvilla is well aware that she was simply a 'connection' in the villa, not an ex, as is being shown," he added.

Prince Narula and Karishma Talwar's equation from Splitsvilla 8 came back into focus when Karishma appeared for the audition round of Roadies Rebirth. Their reunion caught attention during the episode when host Rannvijay Singha brought up their past association on the dating reality show.

Prince acknowledged that they had been paired as a connection on Splitsvilla 8, after which Karishma jokingly accused him of ditching her because he believed she had “sold” him for Rs 599. Attempting to avoid the teasing, Prince quipped, “Guys, I'm not here for this interview. I'll come back for the next interview!”

Karishma later called Prince “sexy”, leading Neha Dhupia to tease him about the possibility of their old connection coming back to life. Karishma, however, clarified that she was only complimenting him before announcing that she would be joining the OG gang on the show.

Their light-hearted interaction soon inspired social media edits. Some fans even gave their reunion a romantic spin. Prince has now responded to the speculation, asking viewers not to misconstrue his Splitsvilla connection with Karishma.

Hosted by Rannvijay Singha, MTV Roadies Rebirth premiered on October 16 on Netflix, JioHotstar and MTV India.

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