Prince Narula's "Reel <i>Ke Gunde</i>" Dig Has Internet Asking One Question: Is It About Elvish Yadav?

The drama surrounding Bigg Boss 20 is spilling beyond the house, with Gullu and Nakul Dhull's physical altercation now drawing Prince Narula into the conversation. The reality TV star has shared a cryptic social media post about people who act tough behind others' backs but remain silent when confronted face-to-face. His remarks have sparked speculation online, with some wondering whether they were aimed at Elvish Yadav, given their history of public clashes.

However, Prince has not named anyone in the post, leaving the person he was referring to unclear.

Prince Narula's “Reel Ke Gunde” Post Goes Viral

Prince, in an Instagram Stories, wrote, “Hawabazi log piche se kyu karte hai. (Why do people talk behind the back?)” He added, “Samne chup rehte hai reel ke gunde. Tumhari dosti bhaichara or bakiyo ke dosti ko chale bol do. Waah re duniya. [They won't say anything on your face. Call your own friendship brotherhood and label everyone else's friendships as being a lackey. What kind of world is this?]”

What Happened Between Gullu And Nakul Dhull?

Gullu and wildcard contestant Nakul Dhull got involved in a heated exchange inside the Bigg Boss 20 house. During the argument, Nakul threatened Gullu, saying, “Gurgaon mein aa ke marunga, jab bole tab [I will come to Gurgaon and beat you up.]” To this, Gullu responded, “Story kaa badmaash hai tu [You are the scoundrel of Instagram Story.]” After this, Nakul was evicted from the show.

Prince Narula And Elvish Yadav's Past Feud

Prince and Elvish's equation became a talking point during MTV Roadies XX in 2025, when disagreements between the two escalated during the competition. Their rivalry turned personal when Prince questioned Elvish's actions during a bidding task involving fellow gang leader Rhea Chakraborty.

The tension continued during the show's finale, when Prince called Elvish an “online badmaash”. The two later reconciled publicly in February 2025, calling each other brothers.

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