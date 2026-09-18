Elvish Yadav Puts An End To The Mystery Woman Dating Rumours

Elvish Yadav, set to make his Bollywood debut alongside Tiger Shroff, has reacted to the mystery woman spotted with him at his birthday bash. Reportedly, a few days ago, when the reality TV star and actor celebrated his big day in Mumbai, he was spotted leaving the venue with a woman. The video has been circulating on social media ever since, sparking dating speculation. Although her face was covered throughout, she has been identified as content creator and social media influencer Ifa Khair. Elvish has now addressed the speculation and asked people to stop linking his name with her based solely on the video.

In a post on X, he urged people to stop making assumptions and emphasised the importance of respecting privacy.

The YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner wrote, “Just to clear things up, that girl is a common friend of mine. Stop linking my name with her based on a clip shot from a different angle. People are way too quick to judge without knowing the truth. Please respect our personal lives and stop making assumptions.”

Elvish Yadav's star-studded birthday bash in Mumbai saw several familiar faces from the entertainment industry in attendance. Among those who joined the celebrations were Shivangi Joshi, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Jasmine Bhasin and Aly Goni.

A few days ago, Elvish Yadav addressed his viral fight with Tejasswi Prakash. He is currently a mentor on the reality show Playground Season 5, alongside actor Tejasswi Prakash and content creator Aarush Bhola. Elvish and Tejasswi got into a heated argument after she interrupted him while he was discussing his team's performance. He later accused her of leaking footage from the sets and said he was not okay with attempts to give the incident a “boy-girl” angle.

Elvish Yadav began his journey as a YouTuber, eventually becoming a household name after winning Bigg Boss OTT 2 as a wild-card contestant. Since then, he has explored different sides of the entertainment industry, appearing on shows such as MTV Roadies XX and Laughter Chefs. He also ventured into acting with web series, Aukaat Ke Bahar and is now gearing up to make his Bollywood debut.

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