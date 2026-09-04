Elvish Yadav Accuses Tejasswi Prakash Of Leaking Viral Playground Footage

Elvish Yadav and Tejasswi Prakash are facing attention after a video from Playground Season 5 showed a heated argument between the two mentors. In the clip, Elvish was speaking to members of his team about their performance when Tejasswi interrupted him.

The conversation soon became tense. Elvish told her to shut up using an abusive word. That left Tejasswi fuming.

Elvish Yadav has now explained his side of the matter. He accused Tejasswi of leaking footage from the sets and claimed that it may have been done to gain attention or make him look responsible for the fight. He also said he did not want the incident to be turned into a male-female issue. Elvish defended his reaction by saying he responded according to the situation.

On X, Elvish wrote, “If someone tries to create a ‘boy-girl' narrative about me on national television, I'm not okay with it and honestly, no one should be. Dragging a gender angle into everything is not cool. I responded in the language that the situation deserved.

“Giving false interviews and speaking disrespectfully about my fans is unacceptable. And leaking videos from the set just to look cool or to make the other person seem wrong isn't right either.”

During a discussion about his team's performance on Playground Season 5, Elvish Yadav said, “Even girls are driving the car perfectly.” Tejasswi Prakash objected to what he said and tried to respond, but Elvish aggressively told her to “Shut the f**k up.”

Tejasswi was clearly upset by his words and told him, “You don't talk to me like that. Why are you saying ladkiyan chala rahi hai?”

The tension between Elvish Yadav and Tejasswi Prakash reportedly began in Episode 18 of Playground Season 5. A secret card game gave Tejasswi the power to swap contestants between teams, leaving Elvish worried because he did not want to lose his strong players.

Their discussion soon turned into an argument. Elvish then accused Tejasswi of being biased and mentioned how his fans would react if she moved a contestant from his team. Tejasswi objected to this and questioned if he was trying to pressure her by bringing his fanbase into the matter.