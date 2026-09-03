Mamitha Baiju's Rs 117 Crore Malayalam Hit <i>Bethlehem Kudumba Unit</i> Gets Tamil, Telugu Release

Malayalam film Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, starring Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju, is expanding its reach beyond Kerala. The recently released film will be available in dubbed Tamil and Telugu versions from September 4 in theatres.

Directed by Gireesh AD and produced by Bhavana Studios, the Malayalam version of the film arrived in cinemas on August 21. It received positive reviews from audiences and has gone on to perform strongly at the box office.

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit Box Office Performance

The film has recorded an impressive run in India since its theatrical release. According to Sacnilk, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit has earned around Rs 117.75 crore in gross collections in India so far. Its India net collection stands at approximately Rs 100.85 crore.

The film's final India box office figures are yet to be reported, with its theatrical run continuing.

What Is Bethlehem Kudumba Unit About?

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit is described as a feel-good romantic drama centred on a young woman who moves into a new neighbourhood in the city. Soon after settling in, she develops an interest in an older man who lives nearby.

Apart from Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju, the cast includes Sangeeth Prathap, Suresh Krishna, Vinay Forrt, Roshan Shanavas and Shyam Mohan, among others.

Crew And OTT Release

Vishnu Vijay has composed the music for the film, while Ajmal Sabu is the cinematographer. The editing has been handled by Akash Joseph Varghese.

Following its theatrical run, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit is reportedly set to make its digital debut on JioHotstar. An official streaming date is awaited.

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