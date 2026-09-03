'Have To Push Boundaries': When Malayalam Actor Mamitha Baiju Faced Backlash For Dhanush's Tamil Film <i>Kara</i>

Mamitha Baiju is currently recovering after being hospitalised following high fever and body pain. Amid this, an old interview of the actress discussing her casting in Dhanush's Kara has resurfaced on the Internet.

What's Happening

In an interview with Sudhir Srinivasan, Mamitha was asked about the debate around casting in Tamil films.

She said, "When I got the chance, I took it and as an actor I look towards more exploration, and how to be more versatile. I am getting a chance to do that and I am doing it. So, it is the maker's choice first, who see me in a particular character. I can't be saying no... I want to work and earn that position."

She added, "I am getting that opportunity, so it is not unfair and if I am able to look convincing in that character, that is my goal. If it is a rural character, and I look convincing in it, then that is the biggest award for me. It is all about pushing the barrier, about the language also. It is my profession, and my responsibility to push the boundaries, and we have to do that."

Vignesh Raja On Why Mamitha Was Chosen

Vignesh Raja, meanwhile, has maintained that Mamitha's casting was based on the requirements of the character.

In an interview with Galatta Plus, the filmmaker was asked about the difficulty of finding a Tamil actress for a lead role in a Tamil film, particularly after Mamitha was announced as part of Kara.

"Personally, honest-to-God, I am not focused on that (marketability) because, for me, content is important. When it comes to performance, I am absolutely certain that I will only hire an actor who does justice to my character. For this character, we auditioned close to 20-25 girls. But what Mamitha did in the audition, no one else came close," he said.

"So, this decision was purely taken on merit, and it was a creative decision. I know there's a lot of conversation around it. My thing is, I'm going to tell Dhanush a story- what if someone else does it better? What if he's a Telugu director? Will he be asked, 'Don't we have directors in Tamil?' So, I find it a non-issue. It's okay for you to point out if I'm typecasting or being sexist...it's not that we have put a tan and all of that. If I'm thinking I have to be politically correct, then it's going to feel very off," he added.

Mamitha Baiju Shares Health Update

The association also shared a video in which Mamitha addressed the people who were looking forward to meeting her in Australia. She confirmed that she is currently undergoing treatment in hospital.

"Unfortunately, I will not be able to be there on the date that was confirmed. I am currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. If there had been any way possible, I would have come, but the doctors have advised me to take complete rest," Mamitha Baiju said.

The actor also said she was disappointed about missing the event. She explained that cancelling the trip was unavoidable because of her health.

The Clyde Malayali Association had earlier announced Mamitha as its celebrity guest and had been preparing for the Onam celebration. With her travel no longer possible, the organisation decided to push the event to a later date rather than go ahead as planned.

Actor Hopes To Meet Australian Fans Soon

Mamitha also apologised to the organisers and those who had been waiting for her appearance. She said she hopes to meet the Clyde Malayali Association members at a later date.

"I want to come and meet the Clyde family. I apologise to everyone. It is because of this situation that I have had to cancel. I hope this can happen on another occasion," Mamitha Baiju said.

The organisers have said that the new date will be announced once it is confirmed with Mamitha's team and the venue.