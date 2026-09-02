<i>Vibe</i> Trailer: Kunal Kemmu, Preity Zinta's Quirky Comedy Promises Plenty Of Madness

The Vibe trailer featuring Kunal Kemmu and Preity Zinta is out. Packed with chaotic situations and eccentric characters, the film also features a special appearance by veteran actor Sharmila Tagore. The cast also includes Sparsh Shrivastava, Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, Yashpal Sharma and Vanshika Dhir in key roles.

The 2-minute 44-second trailer introduces Kunal Kemmu as Hardik, an unemployed middle-aged slacker desperate to stay young, and his more sensible best friend Bugs, played by Sparsh Shrivastava. Their ordinary lives take an unpredictable turn when they accidentally stumble into a national security threat.

Completely out of their depth and spectacularly unprepared, the duo is forcefully recruited and trained as "accidental spies" by Madam H, played by Preity Zinta. Yashpal Sharma and Nirahua play agents in the same agency. Packed with witty Bollywood pop-culture references, peppy music and a surprise cameo by Sharmila Tagore, the trailer promises a hilarious ride ahead.

Written and directed by Kunal Kemmu, Vibe is backed by Drongo Films. The film marks the Bollywood debut of Vanshika Dhir and is only the second film of Sparsh after Aamir Khan's Laapataa Ladies.

Nirahua has largely focused on Bhojpuri cinema in recent years. He also took on a small yet notable role in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain! Fun on the Run. His recent credits include Netflix's Mamla Legal Hai and Prime Video's Gram Chikitsalay. He is currently seen in JioHotstar's Bhojpuri Bawaal.

Talking about Kunal Kemmu, the actor was last seen as a host on Prime Video's Alliance. In 2025, he headlined the Netflix series Single Papa. Preity Zinta recently made her acting comeback with Sunny Deol-starrer Batwara 1947.

Vibe is scheduled to release in theatres on September 18.

ALSO READ: 'It Was A Shot In The Dark': Kunal Kemmu On Directing Mother-In-Law Sharmila Tagore In Vibe