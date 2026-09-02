'Got Kicked, Punched, Hit': Preity Zinta On Filming Action Scenes In Kunal Kemmu's <i>Vibe</i>

Kunal Kemmu's upcoming film Vibe had its trailer launch in Mumbai today. The film's cast, including Preity Zinta, who plays Madam H, attended the event. Kunal, who also stars in the film, was present as well.

Preity Zinta on Performing Action Scenes

At the event, Preity was asked about her long-standing desire to do action films and how it felt to finally get the opportunity in Vibe.

Preity said, "The action was very difficult, I have to say. I've always thought that actresses have to work harder with songs and everything else. But wow, when we shot the action sequences, the hours were very long. I did get kicked, punched, and hit here and there, obviously not on purpose."

"When you watch the film, a big thank you has to go to the action team. I may be Madam H and everyone else may be in the spotlight, but it was the action team that worked tirelessly. Those guys didn't care about the long hours; they were always there. I want to say a huge thank you to all of them. They were absolutely awesome. If I've managed to pull this off, it's thanks to the action team. They were incredible."

Kunal Kemmu On Casting Preity Zinta

Kunal was later asked about casting Preity in the film.

He said, "When I was writing the film, I reached a point where I was thinking about who could play this character. I'm also a huge Preity Zinta fan. A thought crossed my mind: what if the person who walks in is Preity Zinta herself? These people would say, 'Preity Zinta? You're an undercover agent?' and she would reply, 'What did you think? That I got married and moved to America? This is my real life. I'm actually a government agent.'"

"Of course, I didn't continue with that idea. But once I finished writing the film and it came to casting, I realised I had never seen Preity do action before. I felt nobody would expect it, which made it the perfect casting choice. The only challenge was getting her to say yes. That's how the journey began. I'm very happy that she agreed to do the film, and I think she looks fantastic as Madam H."

About Vibe

Vibe also marks Kunal's debut as a producer. The film stars Kunal Kemmu, Preity Zinta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Dinesh Lal Yadav (Nirahua), Yashpal Sharma, and Vanshika Dhir.

Written and directed by Kunal Kemmu, Vibe is scheduled to release in cinemas on 18 September.



Also Read: 'It Was A Shot In The Dark': Kunal Kemmu On Directing Mother-In-Law Sharmila Tagore In Vibe