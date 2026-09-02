'It Was A Shot In The Dark': Kunal Kemmu On Directing Mother-In-Law Sharmila Tagore In <i>Vibe</i>

Kunal Kemmu may have directed several actors in his two-film-old journey as a filmmaker, but calling "action" and "cut" on Sharmila Tagore came with a different kind of feeling.

At the trailer launch of Vibe, Kunal spoke about directing his mother-in-law and revealed how her cameo in the film came together.

Talking about how Sharmila came on board, Kunal said, "With Sharmila ji, it was a shot in the dark. I asked her if there was this part, it was a cameo, and if she would play that part. She asked me for the synopsis of the film. Then I told her the synopsis of the film, and she said that was just a trick question: 'I was anyways going to do it.' She was gracious enough. And I think it is one of those checkboxes that I got to tick. I am happy and proud that I could call 'action' and 'cut' on a legend like her."

Kunal made his directorial debut with Madgaon Express in 2024.

The comedy, starring Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu and Avinash Tiwary, received appreciation from both audiences and critics.

Now, Kunal is returning as a director with Vibe, which also sees him take on the role of a producer for the first time. The film stars him alongside Preity Zinta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, Yashpal Sharma and Vanshika Dhir.

Sharmila Tagore also features in the film. Written and directed by Kunal, Vibe is set to release in theatres on September 18.

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