'<i>Shaadi Ho Ya</i> Funeral, He'll Make You Laugh': Soha Ali Khan On Kunal Kemmu Being The 'Funniest In Every Room'

Kunal Kemmu made his directorial debut in 2024 with Madgaon Express. He now returns with Vibe, where he will be seen alongside Preity Zinta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Dinesh Lal Yadav aka Nirahua, Yashpal Sharma and Vanshika Dhir.

Kunal Kemmu has often been credited for his sense of humour. At the trailer launch of Vibe, his wife - actress, author and podcaster Soha Ali Khan - revealed that Kunal Kemmu is always the funniest in the room.

She said, "Firstly, congratulations to the whole team, so proud of everyone. Main bas yeh kehna chahungi ki Kunal is usually the funniest person in the room. From both sides of the family, mine and his. From his side of the family, shaadi ho ya funeral, he will make you laugh."

Preity Zinta also shared how Kunal Kemmu was on set, wearing the caps of both director and actor.

She said, "Well, as I said, set pe, the time I saw Kunal least stressed was when we did Vibe's title track. Kyunki there was a choreographer, he wasn't directing. When there was action, there was an action director, so he could focus on being an actor. It is very difficult to wear so many hats, so in those bits he was very funny."

About Vibe

Vibe marks Kunal Kemmu's second outing as a director. The film, which also stars Preity Zinta, is a comedy about two ordinary friends whose lives take an unexpected turn when they accidentally get caught up in a dangerous terrorist plot.

ALSO READ | 'It Was A Shot In The Dark': Kunal Kemmu On Directing Mother-In-Law Sharmila Tagore In Vibe