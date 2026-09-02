Why Vikrant Massey Is Missing From <i>Mirzapur The Movie</i>

After creating a massive buzz on OTT, the popular web series Mirzapur is now all set to make its big-screen debut. The much-awaited Mirzapur The Movie is scheduled to release in cinemas on September 4. While the film retains much of the original cast from the series, several new names have also joined the franchise, including Panchayat star Jitendra Kumar, popularly known as Jeetu Bhaiya, along with Ravi Kishan and Sonal Chauhan in important roles.

Interestingly, actors whose characters had already died in the series, including Divyenndu Sharma and Shriya Pilgaonkar, will also be seen in the film. But there was one notable absence that did not attract as much attention at the trailer launch -- Vikrant Massey.

Vikrant Massey played the role of Bablu Pandit, the younger brother of Ali Fazal's Guddu Pandit. His character died in the first season. Perhaps because of this, audiences had gradually moved on from the character. However, with Mirzapur The Movie bringing back several characters who were presumed dead, Vikrant Massey's character is also set to return. The only difference is that the character will now be played by Jitendra Kumar.

At the trailer launch, when Jitendra Kumar walked onto the stage, there was hardly any immediate sense that Vikrant Massey was missing. Jitendra's build, facial features, and even his look with light stubble bore a certain resemblance to Vikrant Massey. At the same time, everyone knows that Jeetu Bhaiya is a new addition to the Mirzapur universe. This naturally raises an interesting question: why was Vikrant Massey not brought back for the role?

If we look at Vikrant Massey's career, his journey has changed significantly since the first season of Mirzapur arrived in 2018. He had already worked extensively in television and had appeared in films such as Dil Dhadakne Do, backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment which also produces Mirzapur.

However, Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, opposite Deepika Padukone, became an important milestone in his career. From there on, Vikrant Massey gradually established himself as one of the most dependable actors of his generation and went on to headline several films, including 12th Fail which got him both recognition and accolades.

Today, Vikrant Massey is a recognised star with a number of leading roles to his credit. On the other hand, the central characters of the Mirzapur franchise have always been Kaleen Bhaiya, played by Pankaj Tripathi, and Guddu Pandit, played by Ali Fazal. Divyenndu's Munna Tripathi, despite his character's death, also had a strong and significant presence in the series.

Considering Vikrant Massey's current stature, one possible reason for his absence could be that returning for a secondary or tertiary role may have no longer appealed to him. There could also be another industry-related factor. Mirzapur is backed by Excel Entertainment, and it is well known that Vikrant Massey had opted out of Don 3, which is being directed by Farhan Akhtar. It is therefore also possible that Excel Entertainment may not have approached the actor for Mirzapur The Movie.

Whatever the actual reason may be, the Mirzapur team certainly deserves credit for finding an interesting replacement in Jitendra Kumar. His physical appearance and overall look make the transition less jarring, and the trailer did not give audiences much reason to focus on Vikrant Massey's absence.

Of course, an actor's decision to accept or reject a film is entirely personal. But the real test is on September 4. Will audiences miss Vikrant Massey in Mirzapur, or will Jitendra Kumar's presence be strong enough to ensure that they never get the chance to?

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