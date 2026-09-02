<i>Mirzapur The Movie</i> Expected To Earn Rs 50 Crore In Opening Weekend, Says Trade Expert

The advance bookings for Mirzapur: The Movie began on Monday (August 31) ahead of its September 4 release. As of now, the advance bookings look “above average”, said film trade expert Girish Wankhede.

He said that as the film deals with violence and profanity, it will deter the family audience to a great extent.

Riding on the success of the franchise, the film will need a major audience response and powerful word of mouth to become a splendid hit at the box office, according to Wankhede.

“Advance booking isn't all that high. It's just about average, we could say. Tickets are selling well. So for day one, my estimate is between Rs 13 and Rs 15 crore. In fact, it could be Rs 12 to 15 crore,” Wankhede told NDTV.

Wankhede said it's interesting to see how people would react to the film, which they had already seen in a series format on the streaming giant Amazon Prime.

“Viewers are well aware that this series contains violence, profanity, and many scenes are not meant for the family audiences. In such a scenario, the film's ‘A' certificate could also affect its reach,” added Wankhede.

Speaking further about the film's weekend collection, Girish Wankhede said, “If the film's word of mouth is good, the weekend collection will be around Rs 50 crore. That's my prediction. Due to the ‘A' certificate, a lot of family audiences won't come, and then, it's a 3-hour-17-minute film. So, the film needs a solid word of mouth to mint Rs 50 crore in the opening weekend.”

About Mirzapur - The Movie

The teaser introduces new actors such as Ravi Kishan and Jitendra Kumar, who have joined the Mirzapur mayhem. With the original cast including Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Sheeba Chaddha and Shweta Tripathi, Ali Fazal is seen immersing himself into the skin of Guddu Bhaiya, aspiring to build an empire to rule the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh. Gore, violence and blood are synonymous with the series. We will have to wait to see what twists and turns are infused to make the story a perfect big-screen watch.

The film is directed by Gurmmeet Singh.

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