<i>Mirzapur: The Movie</i> Gets 'A' Certificate, Runtime Revealed

Mirzapur: The Movie has received an 'A' certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) ahead of its September 4 release.

A source close to NDTV revealed that the Gurmmeet Singh directorial has a runtime of approximately 3 hours and 17 minutes.

Ali Fazal Asks Fans To Revisit These Episodes Before Watching The Movie

During a promotional event in Bihar, Ali Fazal said fans don't need to watch the entire three seasons to connect the dots with the film. He said that fans need to watch episodes 1 to 6 from season 1.

The actor said, "Everyone must go home and watch Series 1, but only till episode 6. From episode 6, the story of the movie starts and revolves."

Mirzapur: The Movie Trailer

The trailer opens with Pankaj Tripathi's Kaleen Bhaiya declaring that the throne of Mirzapur is neither inherited nor acquired through politics; it is earned solely through brute force (bahubal) and maintained through fear. According to him, sitting on the throne seals one's fate with death.

Meanwhile, Munna Bhaiya (Divyenndu) demands recognition as the "Prince of Mirzapur" alongside Kaleen Bhaiya. He questions his father about why he was not sent to handle key deals, while Kaleen Bhaiya points to Munna's reckless behaviour.

Guddu Pandit, played by Ali Fazal, plans to build his own empire away from the violence, but tensions rise as the rivalry for the Mirzapur throne reaches a boiling point. Jitendra Kumar joins the cast as Bablu Pandit, standing alongside Ali Fazal's Guddu Pandit as the strategic brain behind their rising empire.

Meanwhile, Ravi Kishan's entry as Babban Babua adds another layer of intensity to the ongoing gang war, heightening the drama as Kaleen Bhaiya reiterates the ruthless rules of the throne.

Female leads Beena Tripathi (Rasika Dugal), Gajgamani "Golu" Gupta (Shweta Tripathi) and Sweety Gupta (Shriya Pilgaonkar) are also seen caught in the crossfire as the battle for Mirzapur intensifies.