Actor Chandrachur Singh Alleges Grandfather's Will Was Forged, Files FIR Against Family

Actor Chandrachur Singh has filed an FIR against his aunt Gaytri Devi, two cousins and four others, alleging that his grandfather's will was forged to deny his father his share of the family inheritance, according to PTI.

The complaint was filed at Rorawar police station in Aligarh on Friday. Singh has alleged that the signature of his grandfather, Thakur Harender Pal Singh, was forged in 1997 when he was seriously ill and was allegedly not in a condition to sign legal documents.

Allegations Over Family Property

According to PTI, Singh has accused his uncle Ganga Singh and other family members of forging the signature on the disputed will. He alleged that the move deprived his late father, Captain Baldev Singh, of his rightful inheritance.

Singh further claimed that his father was not in Aligarh when the will was allegedly made. He also said that his other uncle, Puniya Pratap Singh, had died before Harender Pal Singh.

The actor has alleged that several valuable properties that came under the disputed will were later sold over the years.

Speaking to reporters on Friday evening, Singh said he had gathered enough evidence to support his allegations. He also said that he recorded his statement before the police after the FIR was registered.

Gaytri Devi Had Denied Allegations

The family dispute became public last year when Gaytri Devi rejected the allegations and accused Chandrachur Singh of trying to falsely implicate her. She had maintained that the will was genuine.

Chandrachur's father, Captain Baldev Singh, was a former Congress MLA from Aligarh city. He died a few years ago.

The police have registered a case and started an investigation into the allegations. The claims made in the FIR are yet to be established.

Chandrachur Singh's Film Career

Chandrachur Singh is best known for his performances in films including Maachis, Kya Kehna and Josh. In Josh, he appeared alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai. He has also featured in films such as Cuttputlli and several other projects during his career.