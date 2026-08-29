'Always Been Physical': Ram Kapoor On Shreya Kalra's <i>Lock Upp 2</i> Kissing Row

One of the most talked-about controversies of Lock Upp 2 was contestant Shreya Kalra accusing Ram Kapoor of on-camera kisses in the reality show. Ram Kapoor recently reacted to the allegation.

In conversation with journalist Nayandeep on his podcast, Ram Kapoor said, "She had many chats with me where she said, 'Listen, I did not mean anything like that and you are totally okay.' I have always been the way I have. I am a very physical person and I've always been like that throughout my career. And I'm not going to change, I don't give a s*** about what gets taken out of context."*

Speaking about his three-decade-long career, Ram Kapoor added, "I'm very happy and proud of the fact that in 27 years of my career in this industry, not a single woman that I have worked with has ever had a complaint. So I don't care what people say, I'm gonna be what I'm gonna be."

"These little things that keep happening, these controversies where things are taken out of context, I'm not going to waste my time on them because life moves too fast. Like I said, I have so much positivity in my life, I focus on that and these are just unnecessary nonsense and a waste of time," he added.

On His Bond With Shreya Kalra And Shilpa Shinde On Lock Upp 2

Ram Kapoor stressed that he has no problems with Shreya Kalra, but believes she is young and has some growing up to do.

He said, "That comes with time. She will learn whatever she has to learn. Whatever hot and cold was happening was happening from her end. I was the same with her. Whenever she would open up to me, I was available and we could make good progress. There were times I used to take a decision that she wouldn't like and she would burst. I would say, okay, that's your problem."

He continued, "It wasn't just me that she had this situation with, it was almost with everybody. But I have nothing against her. A lot of people think I don't like Shreya and Shilpa ji. It is not true because I have not gone onto a show like this to dislike anybody. Why would I? It is very easy to label someone as 'I don't like this person'. What does that achieve? If you think about why they are the way they are, then you realise why they are the way they are."

"Shilpa ji and I are people who will probably not get along with each other. She has apparently said a lot of things about me, that's fine. I understand that. She has gone through a very tough life, she lives alone today, far away from family and Bombay. She is filled with negativity. I have nothing against her," added Ram Kapoor.

Speaking of how Shreya Kalra has asked him to come on her podcast, the actor said, "I am going to do it. I want people to know that I have no problem with her. When people ask me who do you love, who do you hate - nobody."

What Happened On Lock Upp 2?

A heated conversation on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa had put contestants Shreya Kalra and Ram Kapoor in the spotlight.

Following one of the leadership tasks, Shreya had accused her co-contestant of crossing personal boundaries and made strong remarks while speaking to Shilpa Shinde.

The comments came after the contestants voted to choose their team leaders. Shivangi Joshi received the highest number of votes and became the team leader, while Akanksha Chamola, who secured the second-highest votes, was named the second leader.

Later, while talking to Shilpa in the locker room area, Shreya recalled an incident involving Ram Kapoor during Shivangi's task.

She said, "When Shivangi was doing her task, Ram sir came very close to her. So Harshad said, 'Don't come so close'. As soon as he moved, he said, sorry. What sorry? That man comes and spits (when he speaks). Say it to his face. He literally spit all over the f***ing place."

Shreya further spoke about maintaining personal boundaries and alleged that Ram had made her uncomfortable.

"Maintain some boundaries. And this time, if he tries to kiss me, I'm gonna hold his mouth and be like, that my father doesn't kiss me this much, don't kiss me now. I saved you three times, and you don't even lift a finger. I should be ashamed of his seniority. I spit on these seniors."

For the unversed, in one of the episodes, Ram kissed Shreya on the cheek after the latter won the task, securing the actor for the week.

About Lock Upp 2

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa was hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh. The contestant lineup includes Akanksha Chaudhary, Sunita Ahuja, Ram Kapoor, Shreya Kalra, Shivangi Joshi, Harshad Chopra, Sufi Motiwala, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Varun Yadav, also known as Laila.

The first season of Lock Upp premiered in 2022 with Kangana Ranaut as the host and Karan Kundrra as the jailor. Munawar Faruqui emerged as the winner of the inaugural edition.

The second season featured 14 contestants, two jailers and one lock-up over a six-week competition. Contestants are required to complete tasks to earn in-game currency, which is used to access basic necessities such as food, supplies and other privileges.

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