Inside <i>Lock Upp</i> Success Bash: Ekta Kapoor Captures Finalists Shreya Kalra And Shivangi Joshi Dancing With Harshad Chopda

After six weeks of a thrilling ride on Lock Upp, the finale finally took place yesterday, with Shreya Kalra announced as the winner. Soon, social media was flooded with inside videos from a Lock Upp success bash, which saw all the contestants in attendance, including producer Ekta Kapoor, hosts Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, along with other industry colleagues such as Arjun Kapoor, Genelia, and Mouni Roy.

A video shared by Ekta Kapoor showed Shreya Kalra and Shivangi Joshi twirling and dancing, with Harshad Chopda joining in to match steps to Chalo Ishq Ladaaye. On the show, Shreya Kalra and Shivangi Joshi had often been at loggerheads and engaged in several arguments; however, the success bash saw everyone enjoying themselves.

Farah Khan also shared a video featuring other contestants, including Akanksha Chamola, Varun "Laila" Yadav, Pamela Serena, Apoorva Mukhija, Sunita Ahuja, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Madhuri Jain Grover, and Shresta Iyer, all seen having a fun time.

About Lock Upp 2

Shreya Kalra has officially emerged as the winner of Lock Upp Season 2, walking away with the coveted trophy and a whopping Rs 1 crore cash prize.

The Netflix reality show wrapped up its second season with a grand finale that kept fans hooked until the very end.

Shivangi Joshi finished as the first runner-up, while the other finalists were Ram Kapoor, Shilpa Shinde and Yogesh Rawat.

Ahead of the finale, Varun Yadav and Akanksha Chamola were eliminated from the competition.

Akanksha was evicted after Yogesh, Shreya and Varun unanimously voted her out when host Riteish Deshmukh asked them to take a collective decision.

Earlier, Harshad Chopda gave up his place in the finale to save Shivangi in the competition. After exiting the show, he clarified that he is not dating her and that they are just good friends.

Meanwhile, Yogesh also walked away with Rs 10 lakh after winning one of the show's earlier tasks.

Lock Upp Season 2 premiered on Netflix on 27 June 2026. The show was hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh.

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