Shreya Kalra Awarded "Season 1" Trophy After <i>Lock Upp 2</i> Win, Internet Reacts

The grand finale of Lock Upp 2 ended with Shreya Kalra lifting the winner's trophy after weeks of intense competition inside the jail-themed reality show. The content creator won through a final vote featuring input from ex-inmates, jailers and a media jury. Shivangi Joshi finished as the first runner-up while Yogesh Rawat was the second runner-up of the season.

However, it wasn't just Shreya's victory that got people talking. During the finale, eagle-eyed fans noticed that the trophy appeared to have "Season 1" engraved on it instead of "Season 2". Videos and photos from the trophy presentation quickly surfaced online, with fans zooming in on the inscription. Many questioned whether the makers had accidentally reused the previous season's trophy or overlooked the engraving before the finale.

One user wrote, "Btw trophy mai season 1 kyu likha hua hai

Another added, "Jitna Dimag script mai lagaya utna trophy mai bhi laga lete. Season 1???"

Someone else commented, "Purane season ka trophy leke aye haii shayad."

"Me bhi soch rhi thi session 1 ki kaise ho skti hai," read a comment.

A viewer said, "Sach me yar kitne bevkuf he."

"Itni hasi aa rahi hai yeh dekh ke plus kisine kuch bola hi nhi trophy ke leke," read a comment.

Meanwhile, there appears to be an explanation behind the engraving. While this was the second overall season of Lock Upp, it marked the show's first season on Netflix after moving to the streaming platform. The "Season 1" inscription is therefore likely a reference to its debut season on Netflix rather than the overall franchise numbering.

Hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, Lock Upp 2 was produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under their production banner, Balaji Telefilms.