Shreya Kalra Wins <i>Lock Upp</i> Season 2, Takes Home Rs 1 Crore Prize

Shreya Kalra has officially emerged as the winner of Lock Upp Season 2, walking away with the coveted trophy and a whopping Rs 1 crore cash prize.

The Netflix reality show wrapped up its second season with a grand finale that kept fans hooked until the very end.

Shivangi Joshi finished as the first runner-up, while the other finalists were Ram Kapoor, Shilpa Shinde and Yogesh Rawat.

Ahead of the finale, Varun Yadav and Akanksha Chamola were eliminated from the competition.

Akanksha was evicted after Yogesh, Shreya and Varun unanimously voted her out when host Riteish Deshmukh asked them to take a collective decision.

Earlier, Harshad Chopda gave up his place in the finale to save Shivangi in the competition. After exiting the show, he clarified that he is not dating her and that they are just good friends.

Meanwhile, Yogesh also walked away with Rs 10 lakh after winning one of the show's earlier tasks.

Lock Upp Season 2 premiered on Netflix on 27 June 2026. The show was hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh.

The previous season was hosted by Kangana Ranaut.