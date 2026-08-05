<i>Lock Upp 2</i> Finalists Confirmed As Akanksha Chamola And Varun Yadav Get Evicted

Netflix India's Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa is now just one step away from its grand finale. The latest episode saw two more contestants leave the competition as Akanksha Chamola and content creator Varun Yadav, also known as Laila, were evicted. Their exit has officially confirmed Ram Kapoor, Shilpa Shinde, Shivangi Joshi, Shreya Kalra and Yogesh Rawat as the season's top five finalists.

The latest round brought a major twist after the contestants failed a task. Jailers Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh split the top six contestants into two groups – deserving and undeserving. The deserving contestants were given the power to eliminate one player from the opposite group, while the undeserving contestants had to pick one contestant who would move straight into the finale.

Akanksha Chamola's Journey Ends

Yogesh Rawat, Varun Yadav and Shreya Kalra were placed in the deserving group. They had to decide who would leave from the undeserving group, which included Ram Kapoor, Shilpa Shinde and Akanksha Chamola. The three unanimously voted to eliminate Akanksha, ending her journey in the reality show.

The eviction left Akanksha emotional. She was upset after finding out that Ram Kapoor and Varun Yadav had considered her one of the least deserving contestants in the house.

During her time on the show, Akanksha spoke openly about several personal moments from her life. She shared details about her divorce from Gaurav Khanna and also revealed that she is bisexual.

After her eviction, Ram, Shilpa and Akanksha were asked to choose one contestant from the deserving group who would directly enter the finale. The trio unanimously picked Shreya Kalra, making her the second finalist after Shivangi Joshi.

Varun Yadav Also Exits

The episode was not over yet. Soon after Akanksha's exit, another elimination took place. This time, Shivangi Joshi and Shreya Kalra, who had already secured their places in the finale, were asked to choose the remaining finalists.

They selected Ram Kapoor, Shilpa Shinde and Yogesh Rawat, which meant Varun Yadav's journey came to an end.

With that decision, the show's top five finalists are now Ram Kapoor, Shilpa Shinde, Shivangi Joshi, Shreya Kalra and Yogesh Rawat.

Shivangi had earlier become the first finalist after Harshad Chopda gave up his own chance to enter the finale and chose to save her instead.

The winner of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa will receive Rs 1 crore. Although the other finalists will not win prize money, Yogesh Rawat has already secured Rs 10 lakh after winning one of the season's earlier tasks.

The grand finale of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa will stream tonight at 8 pm on Netflix.