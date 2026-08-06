Lives Alone At 80, Survived A Violent Father, And Hears Her Son Say, 'You've Only Given Birth To Me': <i>Pavitra Rishta</i> Actor's Untold Story

Veteran actor Usha Nadkarni has spent nearly seven decades in the entertainment industry, earning immense love for memorable performances in Hindi and Marathi cinema and television, including her iconic role in Pavitra Rishta. While audiences know her as a powerful on-screen presence, her personal journey has been marked by hardships, sacrifices and resilience.

From growing up in a violent household to balancing an acting career while staying away from her son, Usha has spoken candidly over the years about the challenges that shaped her life. Even at 80, she continues to work while living independently in Mumbai.

Living Alone Since 1987

In a recent conversation with Rajshri Marathi, Usha revealed that she has been living by herself since 1987. Her son now lives abroad, and with all her siblings having passed away, she has learned to embrace solitude.

Speaking about whether loneliness affects her, she said, “I'm used to it. I've been living alone since 1987. I'm not scared at all. I used to be scared when I first moved into my building. I would ask the guard to accompany me to my door because I was afraid somebody would attack me from behind. But I'm not scared anymore.”

The veteran actor also admitted that she sometimes thinks about death, especially because she lives alone. However, she said she has never feared it.

“People can't tell how they'll die. Some people go in their sleep, some people die in the hospital. I'm not scared even one bit. If I die in my sleep, my neighbours would come knocking and think, ‘Buddhi ne darwaza nahi khola hai (The old lady didn't open the door)'.”

Her Son Was Raised By Her Mother

In the same interview, Usha also opened up about her personal life and shared that she separated from her husband many years ago. Despite the separation, she said she has no bitterness towards him or his family and has even hosted dinners for the Nadkarni family over the years.

The couple has a son, who now lives overseas. During his childhood, however, he stayed with Usha's mother, who took care of him while the actor remained occupied with work.

Earlier, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Usha had revealed that her son grew up at her brother's house because it was more spacious and she was constantly busy with Marathi theatre.

“I would go visit him when I had the time. There was no set schedule. Marathi plays would occupy all my time, because there would be multiple performances in a single day,” she had said.

Looking back on that phase of her life, she also shared a heartbreaking remark her son often makes.

“My son still tells me that I've only given birth to him. His real mother was my mother.”

Growing Up In A Violent Household

Long before she found success on screen, Usha endured a difficult childhood. In earlier interviews, she described her father, an Air Force officer, as a "violent" man whose temper left the family living in constant fear.

Speaking on Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's podcast, the actor recalled that even minor things could trigger his anger. A newspaper that wasn't folded properly or schoolbooks that weren't arranged neatly often led to violent outbursts.

Recalling those moments, she said, “If he found the newspaper to be crumpled or crooked in any way, he would lose his temper and tear it up. If he saw that our schoolbooks weren't kept in neat rows, he would tear them up in anger. My mother would tell him that he'd only have to buy new ones, so he shouldn't tear them.”

She also remembered an incident when she tried to stop her father from beating her brother.

“Once, my brother was being beaten up for some reason, and I tried to stop my father. He attacked me with a ‘koita'. You know, one of those knives with a curved edge? I got injured on my arm, and I had a play the next day. I went to perform with the injury,” she recalled.

Chasing Her Acting Dream Despite Family Opposition

Usha's passion for acting began when she was a child, but pursuing that dream wasn't easy. Afraid of her father's strict nature, she first confided in her mother, hoping for support. Instead, her mother strongly opposed the idea and even threw her out of the house.

According to Usha, her belongings were thrown onto the street, forcing her to stay with a friend for nearly a week before her father eventually brought her back home.

Years later, during an appearance on Sony TV's Tum Ho Naa – Ghar Ki Superstar, the veteran actor reflected on that phase of her life and her determination to follow her dreams.

“I always wanted to be an actor since my childhood. My mother didn't approve. She was a teacher, and from her point of view, she was right. We were middle-class people. Our neighbours were very nosy and opinionated. I say, ‘To hell with those people. You should do whatever you want'. I first acted when I was in 4th standard; now I am 80, and I am still acting.”

A Career Built On Resilience

Over the decades, Usha Nadkarni has become one of the most respected names in the entertainment industry, with a career spanning almost 70 years across Marathi and Hindi films, television and theatre. She has previously admitted that there were phases when she accepted projects purely for financial reasons, even when she felt she wasn't receiving the respect she deserved.