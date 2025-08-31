Usha Nadkarni Remembers <i>Pavitra Rishta</i> Co-Star Priya Marathe: "First Sushant Singh Rajput Left Us And Now You..."

Actor Priya Marathe, remembered for her role in Pavitra Rishta, died in Mumbai on Sunday at the age of 38. She had been fighting cancer for the past year. As reported by Maharashtra Times, she took her last breath on Sunday morning after a long battle with the illness.

Now, Priya Marathe's Pavitra Rishta co-star Usha Nadkarni shared her memories of Priya in a chat with Telly Chakkar. The veteran actress said, "Priya was a very quiet girl, she used to only be concerned with her work, never did any masti or interfered with anyone on the set (of Pavitra Rishta)."

She continued, "This wasn't the age to leave us, she had just got married, she should've been starting a family, raising her kids. I had thought of meeting her of late, but then decided against it because she may not have been looking good, her hair would've fallen off due to her cancer treatment, and she wouldn't have wanted us to see her in that state".

Remembering Pavitra Rishta's male lead, Sushant Singh Rajput, who died in June 2020, Usha Nadkarni added, "First Sushant (Singh Rajput) left us and now Priya - it's like the heart and soul of Pavitra Rishta have gone. It used to be a completely homely situation on the set (of Pavitra Rishta). Priya never acted badly with anyone, never back answered, was always a very quiet and well-mannered girl. We used to also go to each other's homes at times, that's how we spent about 5 and a half years shooting for Pavitra Rishta."

Remembering her last meeting with Priya Marathe, Usha Nadkarni said, "I had last met Priya at Ankita (Lokhande)'s home 2 years ago for a haldi kumkum ceremony, then we got busy with our own work and sadly, didn't meet after that."

In addition to Pavitra Rishta, Priya Marathe was seen in projects like Bade Acche Lagte Hain, Tu Tithe Me, Bhaage Re Mann, Jayastute and Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap.