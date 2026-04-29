Ankita Lokhande Shares Throwback Gem With Sushant Singh Rajput As She Remembers Her Furry Friend 'Scotch'

Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput became household names with their television show Pavltra Rishta. The actress recently shared an old clip on her Instagram story, which seems to be an interview on the sets of the show. She was seen introducing her then-new puppy, Scotch, and there's also Sushant Singh Rajput, who features in it along with Ankita.

What's Happening

In the video, Ankita Lokhande is seen playing with her little puppy and expressing her love as Sushant looks on.

In the Instagram story shared, Ankita Lokhande wrote, "Scotch: Ek pyaari Yaad. Scotchi Bhaiya I miss you."

Instagram/Ankita Lokhande

She even jokes in the video that she has brought someone special 'jisne le liya hai jagah Manav ki', referring to Sushant Singh Rajput's onscreen name.

While Ankita has had other pets, Scotch particularly was also close to Sushant Singh Rajput, who were dating at that time.

About Sushant Singh Rajput And Ankita Lokhande

Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput dated for seven years. They fell in love on the sets of Pavitra Rishta, which aired from 2010 to 2016, and it was reportedly during that time that love blossomed between the two.

Their onscreen pairing was a massive hit. Sushant Singh Rajput had proposed to Ankita Lokhande on the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 4. They parted ways in 2016.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2020. While some suspected foul play, later medical investigations confirmed that he had died by suicide.