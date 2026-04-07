Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Reacts To His AI Pics: 'Nobody Can Play Rama As Beautifully As <i>Bhai</i>'

Days after the first look of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana was unveiled, the Internet began reimagining other actors in the look of Lord Rama. Going by social‑media trends, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared her late brother's AI‑generated images on Instagram, claiming no present‑day actor can portray Lord Rama as beautifully as her brother would have done.

“Why does seeing Bhai as Ram Ji stir so many emotions? You know why?… Because Ram Ji is not just another person or a character, but what He stands for—those values, values we treasure: Maryada, compassion, dignity, courage, truth, and His pure love for Sita Maa. Just to keep His father's word and His promise to His wife, Ram Ji left all worldly pleasures and went to the forest to live a life of penance. What does that prove to us? We worship and draw strength from the values these icons stand for.”

“Bhai as Rama moves us because He doesn't only look divine and graceful, but because He radiates the strength of character that Ram Ji embodies. The innocence and purity in His eyes, and the nobility in His expression, prove that nobody in the present day and age can play Rama as beautifully as Bhai would have played Him. Forever cherished, forever unforgettable," Shweta wrote this in the caption.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2020. While some suspected foul play, later medical investigations confirmed that he had died by suicide. His post‑mortem report stated the cause of death as asphyxia. The post‑mortem was conducted at Mumbai's Cooper Hospital.

Internet's Reaction

A large section of the Internet appreciated Shweta's post and poured love for the late actor. One user wrote,

“Imagine the aura of a person that people are admiring his AI cut‑outs after six years of his departure. This is really another level of presence—the impact of someone and his work.”

Another user wrote, “Absolutely. If Sushant sir were alive today, he too would have been able to play the role of Lord Shri Ram so well. You've written a wonderful caption. Remembering him.”

Another comment read, “The honesty and innocence he had to play Lord Ram aren't there in other actors. Truly.”

About Ramayana

Sharing the first look of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, producer Namit Malhotra wrote, “Rama is the greatest of all time because He lived a life where the choices He made were always for the greater good—duty over desire, and sacrifice over self. His legacy continues to inspire and empower humanity over time, and brings the belief in the goodness of the human spirit to resolve all conflict and bring peace to the world.”

AR Rahman and Oscar‑winning Hans Zimmer have collaborated on this project for the first time. Ramayana has been made on a staggering budget of ₹4,000 crore. The film boasts a stellar cast comprising Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, Yash, Ravi Dubey, and others.