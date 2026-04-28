Mukesh Chhabra On 'Too Much Negativity' Around <i>Dhurandhar</i>, <i>Ramayana</i>: "Don't Know <i>Yeh Sab Kaun Karwata Hai</i>"

Back in December, Dhurandhar casting director Mukesh Chhabra strongly condemned the negative reviews that were making the rounds. Before the release of the film, Yami Gautam too had taken to social media to urge people not to support 'negative PR'. In a recent conversation, Mukesh Chhabra once again addressed why films like Dhurandhar and Ramayana are constantly getting trolled.

What's Happening

Mukesh Chhabra told News18, "The negativity is a bit too much these days. I don't know ki yeh sab kaun karwaata hai, kaise karwaata hai. People tend to over-judge. I don't know why. It can happen to anyone these days."

He continued, "This troll culture has gained ground but I can't really do anything to stop that. I feel bad for everyone."

Interestingly, Mukesh Chhabra has also done the casting for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. Though he had mentioned earlier that Ranbir Kapoor in the character of Lord Rama was decided way before his involvement.

Reacting to how all this targeted trolling is temporary, Mukesh Chhabra continued, "The moment they see the glimpse of a film, they start reacting. But you know what's the best part? These trolls immediately disappear the moment a film releases. I feel both bad and scared because people can say anything about anyone today."

"When Dhurandhar was about to release, there was negative chatter online but everyone believed in the film. The audience is very, very smart. The percentage of trolls on social media is very less. Shuru mein ek lehar tha but the love that was poured post its release superceded the negativity. Achchi film ko koi nahi rok sakta," added the casting director.

On Casting For Ramayana And Ranveer Singh Vs Ranbir Kapoor Debate

Not only are Dhurandhar and Ramayana two of Mukesh Chhabra's biggest projects that he worked on, but they were the most difficult ones too.

Ramayana too has been targeted for wrong casting. First it was Ranbir Kapoor when the teaser released. Quite recently, a clip of Sai Pallavi from an event for her first Hindi film Ek Din with Junaid Khan went viral, as her Hindi accent was heavily criticised and her casting in Ramayana was questioned.

Mukesh Chhabra said, "During Gangs, I was still learning my craft. I may not take six months to cast for a film anymore but we had to cast so many actors for these two films. I did Ramayana with the same dedication and purity as Dhurandhar."

On Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh constantly being pitted against each other, Mukesh Chhabra said, "Both of them are fantastic actors. They've their individual styles and processes. I really think they should do a film together. Aisa ek zabardast film banna chahiye. It will be the biggest film of the country."

Mukesh Chhabra's Earlier Remark On Negative PR

The casting director had taken to X to slam those spreading such negative remarks on social media. Mukesh Chhabra, who worked on the film, wrote, "How amazingly it has turned out. I've been reading so many unnecessary negative reviews, and honestly, it's very funny. I was there as one of the HODs of the film. They even had to cancel the cast and crew screening because of a technical glitch. Kya log hain... kisi ne film dekhi bhi nahi, but negativity ke liye ready hain (What kind of people are these, they haven't even watched the film, but they are ready to spread negativity). Haha. Phaad degi box office! (The box office will explode) Can't wait for the magic."

Dhurandhar 2 released on March 19 and has been wreaking havoc at the box office. Ramayana Part I is scheduled to hit screens on Diwali 2026.