<i>Ramayana</i> Unseen Footage Draws Big Reaction At CinemaCon, Viewer Hints At Oscar Nomination For Ranbir Kapoor Film

The much-anticipated Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, is steadily building global buzz even before its release. After making a splash at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, fresh details have now emerged about exclusive footage screened at the event.

A YouTuber who attended the convention has shared insights into what was shown, and his reaction is only adding to the growing excitement around the film.

Exclusive Footage Impresses Viewers

According to a video shared by the YouTube channel Mr Like It Or Not, the makers screened nearly 20 minutes of unseen footage for a small group of attendees at CinemaCon. The creator, who claimed to be among roughly 15 viewers, described the experience as visually striking and grand in scale.

He said that "this film can be both a true grand epic and also a spectacular fantasy story." The creator further revealed that the footage left a strong impression due to its ambitious visual storytelling and cinematic scale.

The YouTuber also made a significant claim about the film's international distribution. "They just landed a big distribution here in America that will give them a big, global push. Warner Bros studios will be distributing this film globally," He said.

However, it is important to note that neither the film's team nor Warner Bros Discovery has officially confirmed this development.

Beyond its scale and visuals, the creator also predicted a strong awards run for the film. "I was lucky enough with about 15 other people to see about 20 minutes of footage. It looks stunning. The visuals look fantastic. This is going to be a very big, international feature player. I am pretty sure they are going to push for some Academy Awards in a bunch of different categories, especially a nomination for the International Feature Film. It's gonna fit that particular style," he added.

About Ramayana

The magnum opus has been made on a staggering budget of Rs 4,000 crore.

The first look of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama was unveiled earlier this month. Apart from Ranbir, the film boasts a stellar cast including Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film has set high expectations for cinematic spectacle.

It is set to release in two parts, with the first installment scheduled for a worldwide release during Diwali 2026 and the second for Diwali 2027.

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