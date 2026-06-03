'Mahesh Bhatt Told Us About Terror Attack': Kangana Ranaut's 26/11 Story

Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata centres around the gruesome 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. The actress recently recalled her personal experience from that darkest night, saying she was partying when Mahesh Bhatt informed her.

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Speaking at the trailer launch of Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Kangana Ranaut said that she was at a party at actress Shahana Goswami's house on November 26, 2008, when the events unfolded.

Kangana Ranaut said, "I've a crazy story. We were all coming up, working with (Mahesh) Bhatt sahab, and we were all strugglers in Vishesh Films. Shahana Goswami had got a house on Yari Road, and she was like, 'Come over to my house, and we should have a party.' So Shahana, Shagufta (writer) and all of us were there, and we were having a party, and then Bhatt sahab came in. He entered and said, 'Put the TV on.' We were dancing and having fun; he started watching TV and said, 'There's a terrorist attack happening.'"

She added, "We asked Shahana, 'Should we go home or continue partying?' Bhatt sahab suggested that nobody should leave and just wait. So we were a bunch of 20 to 25 people partying at Shahana's house, and then Bhatt sahab broke it to us. Otherwise, we didn't know about it."

The unfortunate night of 26/11 was one of the most traumatising events in recent memory. A gang of Pakistani militants targeted a railway station, two luxury hotels, and a Jewish centre after entering the city via the Arabian Sea.

The incident reportedly claimed 166 lives.

About Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is based on the courageous story of nurses at Mumbai's Cama Hospital during the 26/11 terror attacks. It highlights how they risked their own lives to protect and save nearly 400 people amid the chaos and violence.

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