'Mahesh Bhatt Told Us About Terror Attack': Kangana Ranaut's 26/11 Story

Kangana Ranaut said, "I've a crazy story."
- Kangana Ranaut's film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata focuses on the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks
- She was at a party at Shahana Goswami's house when Mahesh Bhatt informed her of the attacks
- Mahesh Bhatt advised the group to stay and watch news instead of leaving the party
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New Delhi:
Kangana Ranaut's upcoming film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata centres around the gruesome 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. The actress recently recalled her personal experience from that darkest night, saying she was partying when Mahesh Bhatt informed her.
What's Happening
- Speaking at the trailer launch of Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Kangana Ranaut said that she was at a party at actress Shahana Goswami's house on November 26, 2008, when the events unfolded.
- Kangana Ranaut said, "I've a crazy story. We were all coming up, working with (Mahesh) Bhatt sahab, and we were all strugglers in Vishesh Films. Shahana Goswami had got a house on Yari Road, and she was like, 'Come over to my house, and we should have a party.' So Shahana, Shagufta (writer) and all of us were there, and we were having a party, and then Bhatt sahab came in. He entered and said, 'Put the TV on.' We were dancing and having fun; he started watching TV and said, 'There's a terrorist attack happening.'"
- She added, "We asked Shahana, 'Should we go home or continue partying?' Bhatt sahab suggested that nobody should leave and just wait. So we were a bunch of 20 to 25 people partying at Shahana's house, and then Bhatt sahab broke it to us. Otherwise, we didn't know about it."
- The unfortunate night of 26/11 was one of the most traumatising events in recent memory. A gang of Pakistani militants targeted a railway station, two luxury hotels, and a Jewish centre after entering the city via the Arabian Sea.
- The incident reportedly claimed 166 lives.
About Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata
Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is based on the courageous story of nurses at Mumbai's Cama Hospital during the 26/11 terror attacks. It highlights how they risked their own lives to protect and save nearly 400 people amid the chaos and violence.
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