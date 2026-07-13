Kangana Ranaut Endorses Anandiben Patel's 'Mothers Should Learn How To Cook' Remark

Days after reacting to the Ketan Agarwal murder case, actor-MP Kangana Ranaut supported Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel's public remark that mothers should learn how to cook in a post on X.

Adhering to gender-defined roles, Kangana wrote on X, "When we were small my brother played football and cricket but I carefully built doll houses, stitched their clothes and cooked their food, much to everyone's amusement in the house. I made small chulahs and pretended to be a doll mom."

"It is not something that we need to learn. God has bestowed on us the duty of nurturing humanity; it is our true nature. That's why women are called Devi, Shakti, Annapurna, Mata and many more such forms. But beyond all that it is such a joy to love, to feed, to dance and to nurture," the post read. She shared a video clip of Anandiben Patel addressing a crowd in Kanpur.

"Women today should learn how to cook for their families. Whether you become a teacher or an IAS officer, you should first become an expert mother," said the politician.

"What is a mother's duty? To train her daughter in every way. She should not face any difficulties at her in-laws'. And if she does, she should deal with them on her own merit. We need to give that strength to our daughters," added Patel. She also quoted recent "unfathomable" instances of women even killing their prospective husbands to defy their parents' choice of grooms.

Internet reaction

Kangana Ranaut's comment did not sit well with many on the internet. A large section of social media users slammed Kangana for glorifying patriarchy.

A user wrote, "Women are naturally good at it. But I think the time has come for encouraging men who already play this role too."

Another comment read, "You should know what to eat and how to eat. Cooking is a patriarchy that was thrown around for a million years and it's embarrassing to see @KanganaTeam glorifying it. You won't understand the real meaning of the words Shakti and Annapoorna."

A third comment read, "What is there to feel special about as a woman? It's just a gender, and both genders feel hungry, so both can earn and cook food for themselves. Offspring are the responsibility of both genders as parents. Times have changed but the mind is burying itself in the past. Are we really modern?"

Kangana, who has not held back her opinions on relevant socio-economic issues, shared advice for the younger generation while reacting to the Siya Goyal–Ketan Agarwal case. She said passion without a goal often leads to self-destructive expressions.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut wrapped up shooting for Queen 2. The makers were slapped with a Rs 250-crore lawsuit by Phantom Studios recently over alleged unauthorized use of intellectual property.