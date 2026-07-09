Become An "Expert Mother" First, Then IAS Officer: UP Governor To Women

Women should try to become an "expert mother" before aspiring to become an "IAS officer or a teacher, said Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel while emphasising family values and parental responsibility.

Patel made the comments while addressing students, parents, and faculty at the 41st convocation of Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University (CSJMU).

"Whether you become an IAS officer or a teacher, first become an expert mother. Everyone should know how to cook the food prepared at home," said Patel, urging young women to contribute to the well-being of their families and society as they continue their education and careers after marriage.

Women should not discontinue their education after marriage and should use their knowledge and skills for nation-building, said Patel, adding that parents should not consider their responsibility complete after securing admission for their children in schools or colleges.

"Parents should know what their children are doing after they enter educational institutions. Even a small lapse in supervision can adversely affect their future," she said.

Patel expressed concerns over the rising incidents of domestic violence and crimes against women and said education should go beyond academic excellence.

"If degrees are increasing but society continues to witness such crimes, it reflects the true state of our education. Moral values are as important as academic knowledge," she said.

1,07,713 students received their degrees at the convocation, with women securing nearly 82 per cent of the medals, news agency PTI reported.