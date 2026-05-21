Uniforms Made Mandatory In Universities, Colleges Across Uttar Pradesh

Students taking admission in universities and colleges in Uttar Pradesh will no longer get relief from wearing uniforms after leaving school. Governor Anandiben Patel, in her role as Chancellor, has issued directions to implement a uniform system in all universities and colleges across the state. Until now, there was no rule requiring students in universities and colleges to wear uniforms.

During a review meeting chaired by the Governor, the Chancellor issued the order regarding the implementation of uniforms. She said that introducing a uniform system similar to schools would reduce the chances of discrimination or social differences among students.

The Governor also stressed the need to introduce employment-oriented education in higher educational institutions and directed universities to start new vocational courses. She said these initiatives would help girls and women become self-reliant.

To make female students employment-oriented and self-dependent, Governor Anandiben Patel instructed universities and colleges to start vocational courses. She specifically directed institutions to introduce courses such as beautician training, mehendi, GST, bindi manufacturing, accountancy, and millet-based food preparation so that students can become capable of self-employment and securing jobs. She also said that successful programmes being run in other universities and colleges should be used as models for wider implementation of such activities.

She lso emphasized improving the condition of hostels in women's colleges and ensuring the safety and protection of female students. She said students should be guided properly so they remain safe from anti-social influences and are able to live secure and respectful lives. She directed all universities and colleges to form committees where both female and male students can openly share their problems and receive quick solutions.

Issuing strict instructions to teachers, the Governor said no teacher should engage in any activity that harms the dignity and respect of the teaching profession. She directed teachers to focus on the overall development of students and ensure that classes are conducted on time along with regular and timely attendance of students.

The Governor also instructed institutions to study and understand the National Education Policy in depth. She said students should be given the freedom to choose subjects and that special attention should be paid to providing multi-disciplinary knowledge. Apart from their main subjects, students should also gain knowledge of yoga, painting, and other skills, which would help them in securing employment opportunities