Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Approves Setting Up Of 3 New Private Universities, Check Details

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet has approved key proposals from the Higher Education Department, including the establishment of three private universities and the launch of an international scholarship scheme for underprivileged meritorious students. State Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay briefed the media on Thursday evening about the major decisions taken in the higher education sector.

Three New Private Universities

Vedanta University, Muzaffarnagar:

The Cabinet has approved the issuance of a letter of intent to establish Vedanta University in Muzaffarnagar. The university will be managed by the Lala Fatehchand Charitable Trust and will be set up on 23.33 acres of land, meeting the regulatory requirement of 20 acres within urban areas. The proposal has been endorsed by both the Higher Education Department and the State-Level Expert Committee. The trust will have to complete all formalities within two years to start operations.

2. Bodhisattva University, Barabanki:

Bodhisattva University in Barabanki has been granted operational approval after fulfilling all requirements under the Uttar Pradesh Private Universities (Third Amendment) Act. With sufficient land and all regulatory clearances in place, the university is now authorised to begin functioning.

3. KD University, Mathura:

KD University in Mathura, which already operates a dental college, has received Cabinet approval to start academic operations as a full-fledged university. The institution has more than 50 acres of land-well above the required 20 acres in urban zones-and has completed all necessary formalities. Recommendations from all relevant committees have also been received.

UP-UK Scholarship Scheme for Higher Education Abroad

The Cabinet also approved a new international scholarship scheme in collaboration with the UK government. Titled the "Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Shivalinga UP State Scholarship Scheme," the programme is inspired by the late Prime Minister's contributions and aims to support financially disadvantaged yet meritorious students in pursuing master's degrees abroad.

In collaboration with the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) and its administrative arm, the British Council's Shivalinga, the scheme will sponsor five students annually for master's programmes in reputed UK universities, including institutions such as the University of Oxford, LSE, Imperial College London, and King's College London.

Key features:

Full scholarship for one-year master's degree courses.

Covers tuition, exam and research fees, living allowance, and round-trip economy airfare.

Joint selection process by representatives of the Uttar Pradesh government and the FCDO.

The programme will run initially for three academic years (2025-26, 2026-27, and 2027-28) with a provision for renewal until March 2028.

The state education minister confirmed that funding has been allocated in the 2025-26 budget, and the scholarship will help bridge the gap for talented students from low-income backgrounds who are otherwise unable to access global education opportunities.

