Tamil Anthem Position Sparks Fresh Outrage At TVK Government's Oath Event

It happened again.

Just last week, a huge row erupted when 'Tamil Thaai Vaazhthu' (state song of Tamil Nau) was played last, a break from established practice, at actor-turned-politician Vijay's swearing-in ceremony as the new Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.

National song Vande Mataram was played first, followed by national anthem Jana Gana Mana and then the Tamil invocation song.

It sparked an outrage. The allies made it clear that this won't do.

Vijay's party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), assured that the Tamil anthem would be played first in all government events. The TVK cited a central government circular that led to the Tamil song being played third.

"When we pressed the Governor's side on this matter, it was conveyed that the Governor, as the responsible authority, must act according to the new circular from the Union government. Accordingly, in an unavoidable situation, the Tamil invocation song was played as the third song. However, in future times, this new practice will not be followed," Tamil Nadu Minister Aadhav Arjuna had said then.

Barely a week later, the Tamil anthem was again played last as 23 MLAs took oath as ministers in the Vijay-led coalition government on Thursday.

First shock, then anger took over.

The TVK had the same respone: the Governor's office made the decision.

"The Lok Bhavan organised today's swearing-in and hence Tamil anthem was sung last. The tamil Nadu government had no role in it. Tamil anthem would be sung first in Assembly," TVK leader Nanjil Sampath said reacting to the controversy.

The DMK, the principal opposition party, accused the new government of having failed yet again.

"What happened to the guarantee you gave?" DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai posted on X.

"Despite an assurance last time, the TVK has failed yet again. It has not been able to protect Tamil rights," the spokesperson said.

At the polls, Vijay's TVK, on its debut, fell agonisingly short of the majority mark. It secured the support of Congress, Left front, the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) which helped the party win the trust vote.

The allies did not back down and questioned the Vijay-led government over the lapse.

CPI Secretary M Veerapandiyan expressed concern, saying it "amounts to a violation of established convention" and the Tamil Nadu government "must explain to the public who was responsible for this lapse".

Two MLAs of the Congress, for the first time in nearly six decades, became part of the Tamil Nadu cabinet when they took oath today as ministers.

The Congress termed the Tamil song playing last as "very unfair" and blamed the BJP for it.

"Even today at the Governor function the same controversy has erupted again. In Tamil Nadu we have the state song. We proudly sing the song and at the end of any government function we have the national anthem. But last time also, the government pushed the state song in the third place and today also it happened," Congress MP S Jothimani told NDTV.

"Tamil Nadu government reiterated last time that in all Tamil Nadu government functions the state song will be played in the beginning. This is a simple example of how BJP governmet, through Governor's office, played this kind of politics. This is very unfair and not good when it comes to emotions of Tamil people. We value our culture very much," she added.

The Union Ministry's recent directive makes it compulsory to play the full version of Vande Mataram at formal and government events. This comes as the Centre marks the 150th anniversary of the national song.

Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) General Secretary Vaiko strongly opposed the inclusion of Vande Mataram in Tamil Nadu government functions.

"During events organised by the Governor, 'Vande Mataram' is being repeatedly brought in and imposed everywhere. We have already stated that in any event organised by the Tamil Nadu government, no place should be given to Vande Mataram.

He asserted that the Tamil anthem should be sung first at state government events, followed by the national anthem Jana Gana Mana.

"First, the 'Tamil Thai Vazhthu' must be sung, and then the national anthem, 'Jana Gana Mana,' should be sung. This is what we have been firmly emphasising," he said.

Vaiko urged the Tamil Nadu government not to permit the song at official state functions.

"I strongly urge the Tamil Nadu government not to permit, under any circumstances, the introduction or singing of this controversial 'Vande Mataram' at Tamil Nadu government functions," he said.