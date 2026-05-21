Vegetable Vendor In Bengaluru Uses AI Data Collection Gear, Earns "Rs 350/Hour", Video Viral

A Bengaluru street vendor has become an unlikely internet sensation after a video showed him selling vegetables while wearing what appears to be AI data-collection headgear. The clip, shared on Instagram by a user named Vaibhav, claims the vendor is earning around Rs 350 per hour, meaning around 1 lakh per month. But one user in the comment section suggested that he might probably get just "10-20 hours worth of work throughout the whole project".

The viral video shows the vendor interacting with customers while wearing the device. Posts sharing the clip suggest the gear is used to collect real-world data for artificial intelligence training. Notably, companies developing AI models often need large amounts of diverse and ground-level data. Head-mounted rigs with cameras and microphones are one way to capture video, audio and spatial information as people move through cities.

In this case, the vendor appears to be doing it while working, turning his routine into a data-gathering shift.

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Watch the video here:

"I was just cruising on my scooty when I had to literally slam on the brakes for this. I saw a local vegetable vendor wearing a headband rigged with an iPhone and a memory card. Naturally, I had to stop and ask, the caption of the post read.

"The answer? He's collecting real-world data for AI training. The kicker? They get paid Rs 350/hour. Do the math: 10 hours a day = Rs 3,500/day. That's over Rs 1,05,000 a month," another stated.

"I'm still sitting here processing the fact that a street vendor might be out-earning half of corporate India by walking around with a smartphone on his head. The future is wild."

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Social media reaction

The clip, with over 5.3 million views, has sparked a mix of reactions. Some viewers see it as a creative way to earn extra income in the gig economy, while others are questioning privacy and security.

"I respect brother's hard work... But the output will be corrupt due to background noise," one user suggested in the comment section.

"They came to my colony and handed the same set-up to all the housewives. Collecting data and paying handsome amounts. Suddenly all homes were extra clean. Continued for a month or two but have paused now," another user shared.

"I hate when people like you are so eager to do the math. He might get paid 350/hour, but he will probably get 10-20 hours worth of work throughout the whole project not 300 hr of work in each month," one user shared his opinion on earnings.