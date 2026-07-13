Anupam Kher Remembers Sam Neill: 'Met This Wonderful Gentleman In Sydney'

Anupam Kher remembered Jurassic Park actor Sam Neill, who died at the age of 78. Kher met the actor in Sydney and called him a "wonderful gentleman." He remembered Neill as an artist and as a human being who touched people's lives with his presence.

"DEEPLY SADDENED by the passing of the wonderful #SamNeill.

"I had the privilege of meeting him in Sydney, Australia, and what stayed with me was not merely the celebrated actor, but the warm, gracious and gentle human being behind that familiar face.

"I had followed and admired his remarkable career for decades. From My Brilliant Career and The Piano to Jurassic Park, The Hunt for Red October and so many other memorable performances, he brought intelligence, dignity and a rare quiet strength to every character he portrayed," Anupam Kher wrote.

"Some actors impress you with their performances. Some human beings touch you with their presence. Sam Neill did both. The world of cinema has lost an extraordinary artist, and the world has lost a wonderful gentleman. Rest in peace," he wrote.'

About Sam Neill

Sam Neill's death was confirmed by his family. Calling it "sudden" and "unexpected," the statement read: "It is with immense sadness that the whānau [extended family] of Sam Neill share the news of his passing on Monday 13th July in Sydney, Australia.

"Sam was surrounded by family and passed with the dignity that has characterized his whole life.

"The loss was sudden and unexpected but blessed by the fact that Sam remained cancer free.

"They would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff at St Vincent's Private Hospital for their incredible care.

Requesting privacy in this time of grief, the statement read: "More details will be shared later, but for now, on behalf of the family, we ask that you respect their privacy as they navigate this immeasurable loss."

In March 2023, Sir Sam revealed he had been undergoing chemotherapy for a year after being diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, a type of blood cancer that affects the lymphatic system.

Earlier this year, he told the media that he had been declared cancer-free.

Sam achieved global fame in 1993 through his performances in Jane Campion's Oscar-winning The Piano and as palaeontologist Dr. Alan Grant in Steven Spielberg's Jurassic Park. He reprised the role in Jurassic Park III and Jurassic World Dominion. In recent times, he was seen as the ruthless Chief Inspector Chester Campbell in the first two seasons of the BBC drama Peaky Blinders.

Also Read | Jurassic Park Star Sam Neill Dies At 78