Imtiaz Ali's Daughter Ida Ali Gets Engaged To Boyfriend Krish Agrawal In Norway, Shares Proposal Video

Ida Ali, filmmaker Imtiaz Ali's daughter, has announced her engagement to her longtime boyfriend, Krish Agrawal.

Ida, who recently travelled to Norway with Krish, shared glimpses of her dreamy proposal in the mountains. In the video, she is seen reacting with joy as Krish proposes to her. She also showed off her diamond engagement ring before turning the camera towards him.

"01/07/26 11pm Ytresand," she wrote in the caption.

In another post, Ida shared photos from the proposal, where Krish Agrawal got down on one knee and asked her to marry him. The couple shared a heartwarming moment as Ida said "yes".

The announcement delighted Ida's friends and followers, many of whom congratulated the couple in the comments. Actor Khushi Kapoor wrote, "So Cuteee", while Main Vaapas Aaunga co-stars Vedang Raina and Sharvari also sent their wishes.

Others who congratulated the couple included Orry, Aaliyah Kashyap, Alizeh Agnihotri and Ahsaas Channa.

Following in her father's footsteps, Ida has also ventured into filmmaking. She is known for directing Maya, Lift, and Thai Massage.

On the work front, Imtiaz Ali's latest film, Main Vaapas Aaunga, has been receiving a positive response from audiences across the country.

The film stars Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari and Vedang Raina in pivotal roles.

Set against the backdrop of personal history and the Partition, the period drama follows 95-year-old Ishar Singh Grewal, played by Naseeruddin Shah, who suffers a stroke while attempting to travel to Sargodha in present-day Pakistan.

As memories of his life before the Partition resurface, his grandson Nirvair, played by Diljit Dosanjh, returns from England to uncover long-buried family secrets. The mystery surrounding Ishar's emotional journey forms the heart of the story.