Imtiaz Ali's <i>Main Vaapas Aaunga</i> Crosses Rs 50 Crore Mark Globally In 13 Days On Strong Word Of Mouth

The real power of word of mouth can work wonders, and Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga is proof of that. After a slow start, the film, starring Naseeruddin Shah, Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari, has gradually held its ground and, after 13 days, has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark, as reported by trade tracker Sacnilk.

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On Day 13, Main Vaapas Aaunga earned Rs 2.60 crore net from 2,923 shows. This takes the film's total India gross to Rs 38.63 crore, while its net collection in the domestic market now stands at Rs 32.45 crore.

In overseas markets, the film added Rs 0.40 crore on the day, pushing its international gross to Rs 13.15 crore. With this, the film's worldwide gross has reached Rs 51.78 crore.



The film has benefited from strong word of mouth, with audiences actively sharing positive reactions, clips, and reviews across social media platforms. Several celebrities have also praised the film, helping sustain its momentum and draw more viewers to theatres. Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, actor-filmmaker Adivi Sesh, Aditi Rao Hydari, director Anurag Kashyap, and many more celebs wrote notes on social media lauding the film.

Recently, Sharvari shared a note on social media expressing her feelings about the film's reception.

She wrote, "I don't know if there's a greater feeling than seeing something you poured your heart into find a place in other people's hearts. The messages, the videos, the tears, the conversations, the love... I've been reading and watching all of it, often with tears in my own eyes."

The actress further added, "Every actor dreams of being a part of a story that stays with people long after they leave the theatre. Seeing so many of you connect with Main Vaapas Aaunga the way you have has been incredibly humbling."

"Thank you for showing up. Thank you for feeling every emotion with us. Thank you for carrying this film forward with your love. My heart is very, very full," she concluded.

The film was released on June 12.



Also Read: Imtiaz Ali On Sharvari And Vedang Raina Comparisons In Main Vaapas Aaunga: "Acting Is Not Boxing"