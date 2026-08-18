<i> Awarapan 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 4: Emraan Hashmi Film Passes First Monday Test With Rs 91 Crore In India

After a blockbuster weekend, Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2, the sequel to the 2007 film, faced the crucial first Monday test. With Rs 9.25 crore (net) in India, the Emraan Hashmi film comfortably crossed the Rs 90 crore mark in India. The worldwide gross stands at Rs 130.82 crore.

Breaking Down The Numbers

On Day 4, Awarapan 2 collected a net of ₹9.25 crore across 10,849 shows as per trade tracker Sacnilk.

This brings the total India gross collections to ₹109.02 crore and total India net collections to ₹91.00 crore so far.

Overseas, the film collected ₹2.50 crore on Day 4, taking its total overseas gross to ₹21.80 crore so far.

This pushes the worldwide gross collection to ₹130.82 crore.

On the opening day, the film minted ₹22 crore across 9,033 shows.

On Saturday, the film minted ₹33.75 crore across 10,496 shows.

On Sunday, the film minted Rs 26 crore across 9,403 shows.

Emraan Hashmi's Last Few Films

Awarapan 2 was the clear winner in the Independence Day race, minting ₹40.50 crore. Tamil Vishwanath & Sons minted ₹26 crore, Batwara 1947 minted ₹16.20 crore, Spider-Man: Brand New Day minted ₹12 crore and the DC movie minted ₹6.30 crore.

On its opening day, it surpassed the lifetime business of Awarapan, which collected ₹7.75 crore net. By Saturday, it had also surpassed the final collections of several of Emraan's successful films, including Haq (₹20 crore), Raaz 2 (₹25.50 crore), Ek Thi Daayan (₹26 crore) and Jannat (₹30 crore).

Taran Adarsh's Post

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh mentioned in his post that the Emraan Hashmi film infused new life into single-screen theatres with its exceptional performance in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. He also gave a detailed breakup of its overseas performance in his post.

"Awarapan2 fares well in the international markets, especially UAE-GCC, which contributed approx 50% of its #Overseas business... In just its opening weekend, #Awarapan2 has emerged as the HIGHEST-GROSSING *solo* #EmraanHashmi film in the #Overseas markets," he wrote.

About Awarapan 2

Directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Vishesh Bhatt under the banner of Vishesh Films, Awarapan 2 is a sequel to the 2007 film Awarapan. The film stars Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi alongside Emraan Hashmi.

Emraan Hashmi's fans are going gaga over the film, praising his charisma and aura, although the film received mixed reviews from critics.

The film clashed with Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi's Batwara 1947 at the box office and went way ahead of the latter one in terms of box office numbers.