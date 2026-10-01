'Can't Believe Little Jason Sanjay Is A Director Now': Suriya, Jyotika, And Others Wish Vijay's Son Ahead Of <i>Sigma</i> Release

Vijay's son Jason Sanjay is all set to make his directorial debut with Sigma.

The film, starring Sundeep Kishan in the lead role, is scheduled to release in theatres tomorrow. Ahead of the big day, several celebrities from the Tamil film industry have sent their best wishes to the young filmmaker.

Jyotika took to X to wish Jason Sanjay and the entire team of Sigma.

Praising Jason for the person he has grown into, she wrote, "Dear @official_jsj ( Jason Sanjay ) and team, my heartfelt wishes for #SIGMA. Been watching your promotions with so much joy. Seeing the young man you've grown into, so mature, composed, real, and above all the finest son to your parents, tells me you deserve every bit of the success coming your way. Wishing you and the whole team a wonderful release. May God bless you always."

Suriya also shared a special message for Jason, recalling him as a child and expressing his excitement about seeing him step into filmmaking.

He wrote on X, "Can't believe little Sanjay is a director now! Big day tomorrow. All the very best to @official_jsj. Hearty wishes to @sundeepkishan, @LycaProductions and the cast & crew of #Sigma."

Actor Sibi Sathyaraj wished Jason success for his first film and said that his interviews had already won hearts.

He wrote, "Wishing @official_jsj all the best for a fantastic debut with #Sigma tomorrow. You've already won our hearts with your interviews, Champ. May this film be the beginning of many more glorious years in the film industry."

Karthi also extended his wishes to Jason, describing him as a grounded and charming young man.

He wrote on X, "Dear @official_jsj, I'm truly happy that you've chosen cinema! For the grounded and charming young man that you are, I wish you every success, happiness, and above all, the love of our people. May life bless you with a beautiful journey ahead. Wishing you, @sundeepkishan and the entire team of #Sigma, a blockbuster hit."

Sigma is an episodic action comedy starring Sundeep Kishan and Faria Abdullah in the lead roles. The film is produced by Subaskaran under Lyca Productions, with music by Thaman and cinematography by Krishnan Vasant. It has received a U/A certification.

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