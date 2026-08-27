<i>Awarapan 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 13: Emraan Hashmi Film Shows First Signs Of Slowing Down After <i>Toxic</i> Release

After Toxic released in theatres on August 26, Emraan Hashmi's big hit Awarapan 2, the sequel to the 2007 film Awarapan, showed first signs of slowing down on day 13. The film minted less than a crore on Wednesday in India. The net collections of the film stand at Rs 143.65 crore in India.

Breaking Down The Numbers

On Day 13, Awarapan 2 collected a net of ₹0.90 crore across 1,124 shows, as per Sacnilk.

This brings total India gross collections to Rs 171.20 crore and total India net collections to Rs 143.65 crore so far.

Overseas, the film collected Rs 0.25 crore on Day 13, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 31.55 crore so far.

This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 202.75 crore.

Emraan Hashmi's Last Few Films

Awarapan 2 was the clear winner in the Independence Day race, minting ₹40.50 crore. Tamil Vishwanath & Sons minted ₹26 crore, Batwara 1947 minted ₹16.20 crore, Spider-Man: Brand New Day minted ₹12 crore and the DC movie minted ₹6.30 crore.

On its opening day, it surpassed the lifetime business of Awarapan, which collected ₹7.75 crore net. By the first Saturday, it had also surpassed the final collections of several of Emraan's successful films, including Haq (₹20 crore), Raaz 2 (₹25.50 crore), Ek Thi Daayan (₹26 crore) and Jannat (₹30 crore).

About Awarapan 2

Directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Vishesh Bhatt under the banner of Vishesh Films, Awarapan 2 is a sequel to the 2007 film Awarapan. The film stars Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi alongside Emraan Hashmi.

Emraan Hashmi fans made the film a surprise hit as the old Emraan Hashmi charm is back in the game.

The film clashed with Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi's Batwara 1947 at the box office and went way ahead of the latter one in terms of box office numbers.