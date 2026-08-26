<i>Awarapan 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 12: Emraan Hashmi Film On The Verge Of Entering Rs 150 Crore Club In India

After 12 days, Emraan Hashmi's surprise hit, Awarapan 2, is a few crores away from the Rs 150 crore mark in India. The sequel to the 2007 film of the same name, minted Rs 100 crore at the domestic box office within 5 days of its release. The net collection of the film stands at Rs 143.00 crore and gross Rs 170.35 crore.

Breaking Down The Numbers

On day 12, Awarapan 2 collected a net of Rs 4 crore across 9,224 shows as per Sacnilk.

This brings India gross collections to Rs 170.35 crore and net Rs 143 crore so far.

Overseas, the film collected Rs 0.50 crore on Day 12, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 31.30 crore so far.

This pushes the worldwide gross collection to 201.65 crore.

Emraan Hashmi's Last Few Films

Awarapan 2 was the clear winner in the Independence Day race, minting ₹40.50 crore. Tamil Vishwanath & Sons minted ₹26 crore, Batwara 1947 minted ₹16.20 crore, Spider-Man: Brand New Day minted ₹12 crore and the DC movie minted ₹6.30 crore.

On its opening day, it surpassed the lifetime business of Awarapan, which collected ₹7.75 crore net. By Saturday, it had also surpassed the final collections of several of Emraan's successful films, including Haq (₹20 crore), Raaz 2 (₹25.50 crore), Ek Thi Daayan (₹26 crore) and Jannat (₹30 crore).

Taran Adarsh On Awarapan 2

After its second weekend performance, Taran Adarsh wrote, "#Awarapan2 proves its dominance in Weekend 2, registering substantial growth on Saturday and Sunday... The film now has Monday and Tuesday to score healthy numbers before the hugely anticipated #Toxic [#ToxicTheMovie] arrives on Wednesday."

About Awarapan 2

Directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Vishesh Bhatt under the banner of Vishesh Films, Awarapan 2 is a sequel to the 2007 film Awarapan. The film stars Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi alongside Emraan Hashmi.

Emraan Hashmi's fans are going gaga over the film, praising his charisma and aura, although the film received mixed reviews from critics.

The film clashed with Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi's Batwara 1947 at the box office and went way ahead of the latter one in terms of box office numbers.

Also Read | At Awarapan 2 Success Party, Emraan Hashmi Reunites With OG Director Mohit Suri