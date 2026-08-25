'<i>Jawab Dhundte Reh Jayenge</i>': Sushmita Sen Reacts To Fan Asking About Her Marriage Plans

Sushmita Sen has opened up about her plans to get married. The actor recently went live on Instagram and answered questions from her fans.

During the live session, a fan asked Sushmita if she was planning to get married. The actor replied, "Iss sawal ka jawab aap aur hum dono dhundte reh jayenge."

Sushmita has spoken about marriage and her decision to remain single on several occasions.

In 2022, she discussed the topic with Twinkle Khanna on Tweak India's The Icons. She said that she had met some "very interesting men" in her life, but things did not work out because they let her down.

"Luckily I met some very interesting men in my life, the only reason I never got married is because they were a let down. It had nothing to do with my kids. My kids were never in the equation. If at all, they have been very gracious. Both my kids have accepted people in my life with open arms, never made a face. They have given everybody equal measure of love and respect. It's the most beautiful thing to watch," she said.

The actor also revealed that she came close to getting married three times, but each time, things fell apart. "I came close to getting married thrice, all three times God saved me. I can't tell you what disasters followed with their respective lives. God protected me, also because God is protecting these two kids, he can't let me get into a messy affair," Sushmita said.

Sushmita was earlier in a relationship with model Rohman Shawl. The two dated for several years before reportedly parting ways in 2021. She was also briefly in a relationship with businessman Lalit Modi.

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