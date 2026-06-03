Sushmita Sen Shares First Post After Lalit Modi's Viral 'Gold-Digger' Defence

Businessman Lalit Modi's recent viral interview, in which he spoke about his relationship with Sushmita Sen, has taken the internet by storm. Not only did he defend her by saying she is not a "gold-digger" and that he was a "kept boyfriend", he also revealed why they had to part ways. Now Sushmita Sen's first social media post since the much-talked-about interview has surfaced.

Sushmita Sen's Post

Sushmita Sen took to Instagram to flaunt her new pair of "sexy" red slippers.

She wrote, "I take roads less travelled by... in the most comfortable & sexy slippers!! Love it when a man keeps his word. Thank you, my generous friend @stuartjayparr for the lovely gifts from your brand @piedaterrevenezia."

She added, "I begin by showing off the red-hot ones!!! Love love love them!!! 'Sole to Sole' See you in #venice, #sharing #gifts #friends & gratitude. I love you guys!! #duggadugga."

Lalit Modi Calling Himself A 'Kept Boyfriend'

When asked about Sushmita Sen's post shutting down trolls who called her a gold digger, Modi told Humans of Bombay, "Sushmita is very beautiful, a very well-to-do lady. She has more diamonds than anybody I have known on this planet. She's a very wealthy lady. She has done it on her own. There was a time when I went out with her and didn't have to pay for anything. She paid for everything. I was like a kept boyfriend. She's a remarkable, self-made lady. If we can say, Sushmita was not a gold digger, Lalit was a diamond digger. And she was the diamond."

"She would never accept anything from anybody. So when people called her a gold digger, that was completely wrong," he said.

Sushmita Sen's Post On "Gold Digger"

Sushmita Sen shared a long post on her Instagram addressing trolls who called her a "gold digger" in 2022. An excerpt from the post read, "I dig deeper than gold... and I've always (famously) preferred diamonds!! And yes I still buy them myself!!!" Sushmita added, "The so-called intellectuals with their idiosyncrasies...the ignorant with their cheap and at times funny gossip. The friends I never had and the acquaintances I've never met... all sharing their grand opinions and deep knowledge of my life and character... monetising the 'gold digger' all the way!!! Ah these geniuses!!!"

In a 2023 interview, Sushmita referred to her relationship with Lalit Modi as "just another phase".

ALSO READ | Lalit Modi Defends Sushmita Sen Against 'Gold Digger' Tag: 'I Was Like A Kept Boyfriend, She Paid For Everything'