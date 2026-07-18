Birthday Girl Priyanka Chopra Stuns In <i>Varanasi</i> First Look, Fans Say, "Better Than Deepika In <i>Kalki 2898 AD</i>"

Desi girl Priyanka Chopra is all set to be back in Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli's magnum opus, Varanasi. The makers unveiled her first look as Mandakini from the film today, on the occasion of her birthday. Needless to say, it has taken the internet by storm.

Priyanka Chopra will be seen in an Indian-language film after seven long years. Her last was The Sky Is Pink.

In the image shared, Priyanka Chopra looks dangerously mysterious as she is clad in a black outfit with a gun in hand. Her fierce look has got the excitement rising.

Internet Reactions

Fans took to X immediately and were seen going gaga over Priyanka Chopra's Varanasi glimpse.

One user wrote, "Better than Deepika in #Kalki2898AD."

Another person commented, "Is it her look from #Varanasi? She looks absolutely beautiful! Man, he's gonna present her so well. I can't even wait to see this movie. Many happy returns of the day, PC. High hopes for her character Mandakini, hoping we'll see something fresh. #PriyankaChopra"

"Priyanka Chopra's Varanasi stills capture a striking blend of grace, intensity, and timeless elegance. Every frame reflects powerful storytelling and a captivating screen presence," added someone.

"#Varanasi drops a breathtaking first look of Priyanka Chopra on her birthday. Captioned, 'Grace when she smiles. Fire when she doesn't,' by director SS Rajamouli, this global action epic looks absolutely spectacular!" mentioned someone else.

One fan commented, "Her first look proved that this movie is going beyond imagination. Priyanka Chopra is looking fierce and giving evil goddess vibes, and I was waiting for this kind of character from her."

"Can't wait now... Have been waiting for Priyanka's comeback, and it couldn't get better," wrote another excited fan.

About Varanasi

The official title of the film was unveiled at the Globetrotter event held in Hyderabad on November 15, 2025. Although the first visuals of the film were initially shown only to audiences present at the Hyderabad event, the makers released the glimpse globally today.

Mahesh Babu shared his reaction, writing, "Taking in every bit of the love and energy... Here's our #Varanasi to the world. Thank you to my fans, the media, and everyone who travelled from afar and showered the team with so much affection... See you all again very soon..."

Priyanka Chopra echoed the sentiment, writing, "Just a glimpse... yet so much more. #Varanasi. Thank you for all the love towards our movie and towards us. With gratitude."

The teaser opened with a sweeping drone shot of Varanasi, one of India's oldest cities, believed to date back to 521 CE. The visuals then shifted to a dramatic sequence showing the asteroid Sambhavi hitting the Earth, with shots spanning Antarctica, Africa, and other locations, including the Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi. The teaser concluded with a striking image of Mahesh Babu as Rudhra, riding a bull and holding a trishul.

The film is scheduled to release on April 7, 2027.

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