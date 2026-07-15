What Nick Jonas Admires Most About Priyanka Chopra As A Mother To Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra recently joined husband Nick Jonas and brother-in-law Joe Jonas on the Hey Jonas podcast, where the trio spoke about parenthood, family life, and balancing busy careers with raising children.

Priyanka and Nick got married in December 2018 and welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy in January 2022.

During the conversation, Priyanka spoke about how motherhood had changed her perspective on her own capabilities. Recalling a recent night when Malti was unwell, the actor spoke about finding strength she never knew she had.

Priyanka said, "You have so much more to give than you give yourself credit for. I thought I could not function without those 8 hours of sleep, but today we are awake almost every one and a half hours, and we are functioning well; we are okay. Because she was not feeling well. To many, you are capable because you love this thing so much more than anything ever before."

Nick Jonas then praised Priyanka for the way she interacts with their daughter, saying he admires her patience and ability to remain fully present despite her demanding schedule.

"To speak to the mother that you are, you are so soft and patient in the way you communicate with our daughter. I think often we get in our own way. The way you engage takes all the importance and becomes the only thing. I admire that about you. How you have been able to balance and still be present and consistent for our daughter."

Joe Jonas also weighed in, highlighting Priyanka's commitment to her family even while juggling work commitments across the globe. He noted that despite her packed schedule, she always makes time for those closest to her.

"As busy as you are, you will be the last one to bed. It's really impressive because you want to be with your people. Despite of doing so much work, and travelling the world and doing all these incredible things. When you get home, you are a present, mother, partner and a friend."

Priyanka and Nick have often shared glimpses of their life with Malti on social media.



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