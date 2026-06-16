Designer Recalls Styling Priyanka Chopra For Fashion: 'I Was Barely A Name'

Fashion designer Saisha Shinde recently reflected on her journey in the industry. The expert opened up about styling global icon Priyanka Chopra for the 2008 film Fashion. Directed by Madhur Bhandarkar, the movie also featured Kangana Ranaut and Mugdha Godse.

In a post shared on Instagram, Saisha shared throwback pictures of Priyanka from the set. She revealed that the actress wore two dresses from the Spring 2008 collection in the film. One of those dresses had previously appeared on the runway at Lakme Fashion Week.

Saisha Shinde On Styling Priyanka Chopra For Fashion

Crediting Mugdha Godse for playing a pivotal role in giving her one of her early big breaks in her career, Saisha wrote, "@mugdhagodse was one of my favourite girls to send down a runway. She knew the clothes, she believed in them. And one afternoon, while a film called Fashion was shooting, she asked me something simple: would I be open to my work being in it? I said yes before she'd finished the sentence."

The styling team visited the designer's office shortly after and selected two looks. "Then they said the sentence every young designer waits to hear: these have to be on Priyanka," she added.

Speaking about her working experience with Priyanka Chopra, Saisha said the actress was one of her favourites at the time and remains so. She wore two dresses from Saisha's collection, Untitled.

The first was an off-the-runway, olive-green, floor-length gown. It was recreated in yellow for the film. The second was a silver halter mini dress with a bodice entirely covered in zardozi, stitched so densely it looked like knit fabric. Saisha noted that Sonalli Sehgal had originally worn this dress on the runway.

Praising Mugdha for opening doors for her, Saisha added, "Here's the part I love most. The friend who opened the door never wore a single piece in the film herself and never asked to. She simply handed me the moment and stepped back. In the years after, Mugdha became one of my muses and wore so much of my work, but right then, she gave and asked for nothing."

Reacting to the heartwarming post, Mugdha Godse commented, “Ohh my god, Saisha…That's so beautiful. I'm ecstatic to read this…These r divine interventions meant to happen and I was just the source I believe…You are too talented & creative at your work…It had to shine one way or another. Keep it up and stay blessed. Now we have to meet soon.”

Fashion featured Priyanka Chopra as a girl from Chandigarh who arrives in Mumbai to pursue her dreams of becoming a supermodel. While she achieves immense success, she faces severe personal crises, including exploitation, drug abuse and a rapid career decline, before fighting for redemption.

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