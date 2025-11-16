Priyanka Chopra Channels Her 'Inner <i>Devi</i>' In Custom Anamika Khanna At Globetrotter Event For <i>Varanasi</i>

Priyanka Chopra is undoubtedly the OG fashionista. From stunning red carpet-appropriate dresses to bold bikini looks, she always sets the style bar high. Now, the actress has once again captured hearts with her traditional avatar.

On Saturday, November 15, Priyanka Chopra attended the Globetrotter event for SS Rajamouli's new directorial Varanasi. The gala, held at the Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad, also marked the appearance of Priyanka's co-stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The director was present at the ceremony too.

Priyanka Chopra In Ivory Custom Lehenga By Anamika Khanna

Priyanka Chopra exuded desi charm in an ivory lehenga-styled saree from the shelves of designer Anamika Khanna, blending vintage vibes with modern elements. The intricate and highly structured ensemble had minute gold detailing all over it. The scalloped border enhanced her regal appearance.

Accentuating her look, the Quantico star paired the voluminous skirt with a matching short-sleeved and heavily embellished sweetheart neckline blouse. Additionally, the sheer dupatta was draped in a distinct South Indian manner. Shimmer and sequins dominated the gorgeous silhouette, befitting of a starry night like this.

Coming to Priyanka Chopra's ornate jewellery, her stylist opted for a magnificent, multi-layered kundan and pearl choker necklace. The actress complemented it with matching gold bangles on both hands, a pair of studs and a maang tika. Serving retro elegance was the exquisite kamarbandh featuring minute pearl adornments and teardrops, adding an oomph factor to her overall look.

Priyanka Chopra's Hairdo And Makeup For The Globetrotter Event

Priyanka Chopra elevated her ethnic avatar by styling her hair into a braid with a well-decorated jadanagam, symbolising her modern take on traditional styling. She also kept a few strands open in the front.

For glam picks, the 43-year-old kept it minimal, allowing her OOTN to steal the much-deserved spotlight. Defined eyes with thin strokes of eyeliner and shimmery eyeshadow added drama. Meanwhile, blush-laden cheeks and matte-nude lips wrapped up her beauty game. She topped it with a tiny green bindi for that subtle contrast.

Priyanka Chopra's style files are worth swooning over, and we cannot wait for her to treat us to more sartorial creations for the promotions of Varanasi. She plays the role of Mandakini in the film.

