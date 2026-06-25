Priyanka Chopra Turns Heads In A Chic Rs 1.8 Lakh Satin Halter Dress At Cannes Lions 2026

Priyanka Chopra knows how to turn heads at public events. It's not just her selection of couture but also her charismatic personality that helps her instantly grab the spotlight. Yesterday, the global star attended Cannes Lions, a five-day International Festival of Creativity that celebrates the efforts of the creative and marketing communities that are the backbone of the entertainment industry.

The Desi Girl was invited to speak at the Debussy Theatre on the subject of storytelling, originality, and how to keep one's vision intact. She opted to wear a colour-blocked halter dress by Silvia Tcherassi.

Priyanka Chopra Turns Heads In A Chic Rs 1.8 Lakh Dress At Cannes Lions

For the event, Priyanka Chopra stunned in a Silvia Tcherassi halter dress priced at Rs 1,80,900. Made from Italian fabric, the maxi dress featured a column silhouette that added a chic touch. A halter neckline with tie detailing at the back elevated the actor's look.

To complete her look, she paired the dress with Freda Salvador leather thong sandals worth Rs 35,574. Since Priyanka was scheduled to speak at the event, she kept her look simple while giving a lesson in casual power dressing.

She styled her locks in loose waves and left them open. She accessorised the dress with a pink necklace and a Rolex Day-Date 40 Chocolate Dial watch. For makeup, she kept the base matte, added highlighter to the high points of her face, and opted for brown-toned lips, cheeks, and eyes, while mascara completed her monochromatic look with a flawless finish.

Priyanka Chopra Believes The Best Films Are The Ones You Talk About Later

During the session, Priyanka Chopra said, "I think you follow your gut when it comes to storytelling. I try not to follow trends, because that's really hard. A trend is interesting right now, it might not be interesting next week. It takes a year for a movie to be made, and by the time next year comes around, will audiences still be interested?"

"So, I try not to think through trends, I try to think through how does this make someone feel? Because my favourite movies, and you can answer as well, but are the ones that you talk about later, you kind of revisit again. It makes you feel something, when you're leaving the movie theatre, you kind of have something to say about it. So I try to think about when I read scripts for films that I want to make, is how does it make me feel if I watch this movie?" the Citadel star concluded.

Also Read | Designer Recalls Styling Priyanka Chopra For Fashion: 'I Was Barely A Name'