Vikram Bhatt Recalls Being 'Broke' While Dating Sushmita Sen: 'Didn't Even Have Money To Buy Poison'

Vikram Bhatt has opened up about the financial difficulties he faced early in his career. Looking back on those years, the filmmaker said that there was a time when he was "broke" despite being associated with some of Bollywood's biggest names.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, the director shared memories of his relationship with Sushmita Sen and the financial struggles that accompanied that chapter of his life. Recalling his relationship with Sushmita, the filmmaker said he often found himself short of money despite directing major projects and being associated with high-profile personalities.

Vikram and Sushmita grew close while working on the 1996 psychological thriller Dastak, Sushmita's debut film, in which Vikram was assisting director Mahesh Bhatt. He revealed that there were times when he could not even afford simple purchases, recalling that he once lacked enough money to buy a music CD.

Vikram Bhatt's comments echo observations previously made by businessman Lalit Modi, who had defended Sushmita Sen against criticism surrounding their relationship. Lalit had stated that Sushmita was often the one covering expenses during their outings. Vikram suggested that his own experience with Sushmita was similar.

“I was a struggling director. Mere pas zeher khane ke paise nahi the. I was directing Aamir Khan and dating Miss Universe so to say, but I had no money. I was broke. I remember I didn't even have the money to buy a CD. I've lived life like a fakira,” he said.

After his relationship with Sushmita Sen ended, Vikram Bhatt later dated actor Ameesha Patel. The two were in a relationship from 2002 to 2007 after working together on Aap Mujhe Achche Lagne Lage.

Speaking about success and failure, Vikram Bhatt noted that while his relationships did not last, his films have continued to be remembered by audiences.

The filmmaker's comments come months after he and his wife, art curator Shwetambari Soni, found themselves at the centre of a legal controversy. The couple was arrested in December following allegations of cheating and criminal breach of trust linked to a film project.

In January, the Rajasthan High Court declined to grant bail to the couple. However, the Supreme Court subsequently intervened and granted them bail the following month.