'My Best Film': Emraan Hashmi Calls <i>Awarapan 2</i> A 'Rarest-Of-Rare Phenomenon' As Film Crosses Rs 200 Crore Worldwide

Emraan Hashmi has called Awarapan 2 his "best film yet" and urged audiences to watch the film in theatres.

Today, the actor shared a long note on Instagram, reflecting on his experience of being part of the sequel and praising director Vishesh Bhatt for his vision.

Sharing a picture with Vishesh, Emraan wrote, "There are films you work on, and then there are films you are genuinely proud to be a part of. Awarapan 2 belongs to the latter."

He added, "It has become a rarest-of-rare phenomenon an unprecedented feat. A film that didn't find its audience two decades ago returning with a sequel, determined to rewrite history at the box office."

Emraan further described Awarapan 2 as an emotional action musical and praised its scale and music.

He wrote, "An emotionally charged action musical, mounted on a stunning visual scale and powered by incredibly diverse, timeless music, this is a film I truly believe is best experienced with an audience, in cinemas."

The actor also credited Vishesh Bhatt for shaping the world of Awarapan.

He wrote, "At the heart of it all is Vishesh, the creator of the world of Awarapan. His vision and unwavering conviction shaped everything and everyone. I'm so glad we took the leap together and made this journey. To be part of a film with such an incredible cast, musical genius, and creative brilliance has been super special."

Emraan concluded his note by calling the film his best work so far and asking fans to experience it on the big screen.

"This is My Best Film Yet. So before it's too late, go experience Awarapan 2 in theatres now. Feel the emotional roller coaster. Let the music take over. And celebrate it the way it was meant to be celebrated, Big Screen, Big Sound Cinematic Experience," he concluded.

Awarapan 2 released in theatres on August 14. According to Sacnilk, the film's total India gross collection currently stands at Rs 176.90 crore, while its India net collection is Rs 148.40 crore.

With this, Awarapan 2 has reached a worldwide gross collection of Rs 210.20 crore.

The film stars Emraan Hashmi in the lead role, alongside Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi, Puran Gabbi and others.

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