Kareena Kapoor Dodges Kriti Sanon Ad Controversy Question, Meghna Gulzar Steps In

Amid the recent controversy over Kriti Sanon's outfit in a Raksha Bandhan advertisement, Kareena Kapoor Khan was asked if she has any limits when it comes to what she would or would not wear on screen.

The question came up during the trailer launch of her upcoming film Daayra. Kareena appeared hesitant to answer, after which filmmaker Meghna Gulzar stepped in.

Meghna said an actor's clothes depend on the character they are playing and the director's vision. "Uss film mein ek female ka ya ek male ka kya character hai uss hisab se unko dress kiya jayega. It depends on the character. It depends on the director. It is unfair to ask this to one actor," she said.

What Is The Kriti Sanon Ad Controversy?

The controversy began after jewellery brand GIVA released a Raksha Bandhan advertisement featuring Kriti. In the campaign, the actor was seen celebrating the festival with her brother and tying a rakhi to a pet dog. She wore an Indo-Western outfit featuring a bralette-style blouse, a cape and a draped skirt.

While the campaign attempted to present a contemporary take on Raksha Bandhan, some social media users criticised Kriti's outfit and felt that it was inappropriate for a festival traditionally associated with family and cultural traditions.

Taking a jibe at Kriti's advertisement, Kangana Ranaut wrote on her Instagram Stories, "It's a wonderful time to be a woman. Our closets are full of a variety of clothes, today's woman is a global woman. From cocktail dresses to lehenga cholis, jeans to saris, bikinis to salwar kameez, from all the options that are available to us today, why would you tie your brother a rakhi in your bikini/undergarments? Where are all your styling options? Ha ha the advert looks intentionally creepy!"

Kriti later responded to the backlash, defending the idea behind the campaign.

"The essence of festivals is not in the clothes you wear, it is in the emotions and meaning you hold for the traditions..." she wrote, adding that women's attire constantly invites societal scrutiny.

"Also, when will we stop telling women what to wear? Ethnic fashion has evolved over the years, but still a woman's respect for her culture is measured by just her clothes!! Culture & traditions are in her heart, not in her neckline!" Kriti wrote.

"Rakshabandhan is a bond of protection. My sister and I tie rakhi to each other. We know we can protect each other no less than a brother would have. We pray for each other's health, happiness & long life. And for us, this prayer and promise extends to our dogs too! After all, they are family," she added.

Jewellery brand GIVA removed the Raksha Bandhan advertisement after Kriti lashed out at her critics for questioning the choice of attire worn by her in the video commercial.

GIVA's Clarification

GIVA founder Ishendra Agarwal shared a clarification on Instagram on Saturday after the brand faced criticism for withdrawing the advertisement.

He said there had been a perception that GIVA had distanced itself from the campaign and its message following the backlash.

Agarwal said the brand's belief in the campaign's intent "remains unchanged".

He explained that the advertisement was developed in collaboration with Kriti Sanon and was meant to portray Raksha Bandhan as a festival centred around family and togetherness.

According to the founder, GIVA decided to remove the campaign after the situation around some of its stores escalated. He said the company had to make the decision quickly, particularly as the jewellery brand is still a loss-making entity.

Agarwal cited "Incidents creating an unsafe environment for our on-ground teams" as the reason for the move. He added that protecting employees and stores was the company's primary responsibility.

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