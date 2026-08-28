Kangana Ranaut Celebrates Rakhi With Brother, Shares A Loving Note

This week has been all about the outrage towards Kriti Sanon's "inappropriate" Rakshabandhan outfit in jewellery brand GIVA's latest ad. Kangana Ranaut has repeatedly commented on the matter, quite recently even remarking that the outfit alone was not the problem.

Now, on the occasion of Rakshabandhan today, the actress has taken to social media to share a loving post for her brother.

Clad in a Bandhani saree, with all the traditional thaali and puja necessities in place, she is seen celebrating the festival.

The caption read, "Main Ishwar se prarthna karti hoon ki yeh prem ka bandhan jo maine tumhare haath pe bandha hai yeh sada tumhari Raksha kare, tum hamare Mata Pita ki seva karo, kul ki garima badhao, patni ka sada kalyan karo, santan ki hamesha raksha karo, aur sada jeevan se santusht raho. (I pray to God that this bond of love which I have tied on your wrist always protects you. May you serve our parents, uphold the dignity of our family, ensure the well-being of your wife, always protect your children, and remain content with life.)"

She added, "Mere pyaare Bhai main sada tumhein swasth aur samriddh dekhu, mere liye tum mere mata pita ki he chavi ho tumhara prem aur sanrakshan mujhe sada mile. Sab bahen bhaiyon ko iss ati Priye parv ki bahut shubhkamnaen. Rakshabandhan ki hardik shubhkamnaein. (My dear brother, I always wish to see you healthy and prosperous. For me, you are the reflection of our parents, and may I always receive your love and protection. Heartfelt wishes to all brothers and sisters on this most cherished festival. Warm greetings on Rakshabandhan.)"

What Is The Current Controversy About?

In the jewellery advertisement, Kriti Sanon is seen celebrating Raksha Bandhan while wearing a bralette-style blouse with a cape and a draped skirt, an outfit that did not sit well with a section of social media users.

Kangana Ranaut took a swipe at Kriti Sanon's Rakhi advertisement campaign, in which the actor faced criticism on social media over her choice of clothing. "Why would you tie a rakhi to your brother while wearing a bikini or undergarments?" Kangana asked, describing the campaign as "intentionally creepy".

In response, Kriti shared a lengthy note, writing, "Imagine being this bothered by what another woman chooses to wear. Respectfully, evolve. PS: I'm the one who tied the rakhi, and if I don't have a problem with it, why do you? The essence of festivals is not in the clothes you wear; it is in the emotions and meaning you attach to the traditions."

Following the controversy, jewellery brand GIVA withdrew the campaign and issued a statement on social media.

Days after Kangana Ranaut's 'bikini' attack over Kriti Sanon's attire in a Rakhi special advert, the actor and BJP MP said, "Who has stopped the Cocktail 2 actor from wearing anything she wants?"

"Jis tarah ki filmon mein hum unhe dekhte hain, unhe kaun rok raha hai kuch pehnne se? Kis ne unhe roka hai, kis ko kya padi hai?" (The way she dresses in films, who has stopped her from wearing anything she wants? I don't think anybody has anything to do with her choice of outfits"), Kangana said when asked about her recent comment on Kriti Sanon's outfit during a conversation with Sudhir Chaudhary on Decode Live.

Kangana also said, "A woman can wear whatever she wants to wear on Raksha Bandhan."

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